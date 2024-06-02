“Deion was part-time” - Atlanta icon David Justice shares insight on Deion Sanders' role with the Braves

During his successful football career, Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders also played baseball with the Atlanta Braves. One of his former Braves teammates has revealed his main role on the Braves team.

David Justice played with Deion Sanders on the Braves team between 1991 and 1994. He spoke on the "All Facts No Brakes" podcast with Keyshawn Johnson about Sanders' role in Atlanta.

"Deion was part-time. We understood that. When he could make it to the team, we loved having him. And when he couldn't, we knew that he was off playing football." (20:00)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Sanders juggled with his baseball and football careers, being talented and successful in both. When he was with the Braves, he also played football with the Atlanta Falcons.

This was also possible due to the schedule of the two sports. The baseball season is played from March/April to October and the football season starts in September and runs to the end of the year for those who did not make the playoffs.

Overall, Sanders' time with the Atlanta Braves was somewhat successful. He played in the 1992 World Series, which the Braves lost to the Toronto Blue Jays.

How did Deion Sanders play football and baseball at the same time?

Besides playing baseball, Deion Sanders also played football for the Atlanta Falcons. But, how was he able to do this, and be successful in both?

Sanders spent five years with the Falcons, recording 238 tackles overall, with his highest being 66 in the 1991 season. Additionally, he recorded 24 interceptions.

To play both football and baseball, Sanders reorganized his contract. He attended the Falcons' training camp in August (much later than the rest of the players) and was allowed to play for the Braves during October, the baseball postseason.

There was an instance when Deion Sanders intended to play for two teams on the same day. First, he played with the Falcons against the Miami Dolphins in Florida. That same evening, he tried to (but was not included in the team) play for the Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Steel City.

While Sanders may have been seen as a "part-time" baseball player, the fact that he played baseball and football, two very different sports, at the same time is quite impressive.