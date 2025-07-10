Deion Sanders addresses speculation on his coaching future in college after son Shedeur's departure

Deion Sanders will be entering his third year at Colorado in the 2025 season. However, there was some speculation around the Buffs coach's future with the program since his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, went pro this year.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Pete Thamel asked Sanders about his thoughts on the rumors that he wasn't interested in coaching college football after Shedeur declared for the NFL draft. However, Coach Prime addressed the rumors.

"Why was that?" Sanders said. "Why would that be a factor? Why would I have interest in what God blessed me to do? That don't make sense whatsoever. Don't forget I have two sons. What about Shilo?"

Sanders also said that coaching would be easier for him now since his sons are in the NFL

“It’s easier for me, man, because I don’t have to be two things," Sanders said. "I don’t have to be a father and the coach. Now, I can just be the coach. And I don’t have to look and make sure I’m dad and he’s doing his job, and I’m a dad and he’s doing his job on the defensive side. Now, I can just focus on these young men.

“I love so many of them like they are my sons. I truly do, and some of them act like they’re my sons, but I don’t have any biological sons on the team right now. But I’m proud of them, and I love the challenge. I do.”

Pete Thamel

Shedeur went to the Cleveland Browns with the No. 144 pick. The quarterback was coached by his father for his entire four-year collegiate career.

Meanwhile, Shilo was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. The safety played six years at the collegiate level, including his last four seasons under Coach Prime.

Deion Sanders pledged loyalty to Colorado by signing a contract extension in the offseason

Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders inked a five-year, $54 million contract extension with the Buffs this offseason. He is tied down to Colorado through the 2029 season.

Sanders has compiled a 13-12 record at CU across two seasons. He led the team to a 9-4 record last season, as Colorado became one of the most improved teams in the country.

The Buffs also produced the Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter, last season.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Sanders fares after losing some key players to the NFL this year.

