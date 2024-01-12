"Deion Sanders for the Alabama job?": Shaquille O’Neal drops a bombshell pick on who he thinks should be the ideal successor for Nick Saban at Alabama

In the wake of Nick Saban's retirement from the helm of Alabama football, the quest for his successor has taken an unexpected turn, fueled by none other than NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.

In a short video posted on Instagram, Shaq endorsed an unconventional candidate for the prestigious role – Deion Sanders, the coach at the University of Colorado.

Shaquille O'Neal took to Instagram to propose a surprising contender for the Alabama coaching position. In the video, Shaq asked his 33.8 million followers:

"Hey I don't usually do this, but I'm going to do it today. Deion Sanders for the Alabama job?"

Sanders hashad a mixed inaugural season with Colorado, finishing 4-8.

However, before his stint with the Buffaloes, he secured back-to-back SWAC championships at Jackson State, amassing an impressive 27-6 record in three seasons.

Despite Sanders' credentials, many analysts have deemed his move to Alabama unlikely, with other seasoned college football coaches emerging as more probable candidates.

While Shaq's endorsement might have added fuel to the Sanders-Alabama rumor mill, the coaching landscape remains dynamic.

Washington's Kalen DeBoer and Florida State's Mike Norvell have gained traction as potential successors to the illustrious Saban.

Nick Saban's retirement and the transition at Alabama football

Saban's retirement after an illustrious coaching career has left a void at Alabama, a program he led to seven national championships and continued success.

Saban's dedication to the team was evident even on the first day of his retirement, as he expressed a commitment to support the players and coaches during the transition.

"I want to be there for the players, for the coaches, anything I can do to support them during this transition," Saban told ESPN

While Saban cited age-related challenges and health considerations as factors in his decision to retire, he emphasized that it was the right time to pass the torch and allow the program to continue thriving under new leadership.

"You keep working right up until it's time to walk away. I think when you get away from doing what you've always done, you're never going to be as effective. And that's just sort of it. I knew it was time," Saban said

Whether Sanders becomes a serious contender or not remains to be seen, but the football world eagerly awaits the announcement of Nick Saban's successor, marking the beginning of a new era for Alabama football.

