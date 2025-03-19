Deion Sanders calls out the flaw in NIL during passionate speech to Julian Lewis & Co.

Deion Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, has turned Colorado's football program around. The improvement isn't a mistake, either. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has found a way to inspire his players to reach their full potential, and, despite the glitz and glamour, money isn't the driving force.

In a video posted on YouTube by Well Off Media on Monday, Deion Sanders gave a speech to his team before practice. Spring football has begun, and the Buffaloes' coach is figuring out how to proceed without his quarterback son, Shedeur, and Heisman Trophy-winning two-way star Travis Hunter.

"If you fail to work hard you will succeed in hardly working," the screen behind Coach Prime read. "Jesus called the lazy a unprofitable servant."

Deion Sanders related the words behind him to his players, all of whom operate in an era of Name, Image, and Likeness that promotes monetary self-gain.

"What's unprofitable mean?" Sanders said. "Don't get paid. Ain't gonna happen, right? This is what all y'all stimulated from, most of y'all. By a check, an NIL check. We giving y'all money, and you don't even deserve (it), some of y'all. I wish it was even. I wish it was a system that paid you according to your value or your worth.

"What if we had that system? Whoever went out there today and worked their butt off, they got 100 grand. Would that change? Would that change you? ... Some of y'all say 'yeah,' so that means you play for money."

Deion Sanders continued his monologue, reminding his players what they were really playing for.

"When all of y'all came and sat across from me, I asked you, 'What (is) your why?'" Coach Prime said. "And we ain't talking about no money because y'all know we talk about money, I'm pushing you out the office, I'm telling you to take you off the board. ... I don't get down like that. Don't forget your why.

"Some of y'all sat in my office and told me about your momma, you told me about your siblings, you told me about your little brother, you told me about your situation, grandma, and all that. Don't forget that when you're here. Quit looking at what somebody else got and worry about what you have. Because God been good to all of us because we're here."

What quarterback might Deion Sanders roll with?

With Shedeur gone, Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and highly-touted freshman Julian Lewis are battling to replace him. Salter has more experience, having starred for the Flames over the past two seasons, but Lewis is a talented passer.

As the offseason continues, it will become much clearer who plays quarterback in Boulder next season. Whoever does will surely have big shoes to fill.

Shedeur Sanders, meanwhile, figures to be taken in the first round of next month's NFL Draft or, at the latest, the second. Miami's Cam Ward is regarded as the best signal-caller available in the event, but analysts have praised Sanders' toughness. Shedeur was the most-sacked quarterback in FBS last season.

