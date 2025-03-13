Shedeur Sanders makes his feelings known about NFL's X account using him as the cover photo

A photo of Shedeur Sanders was recently used as the cover of the NFL's X account. The Colorado quarterback could become the face of a franchise in next month's 2025 NFL draft, an event that might be must-see television.

Sanders addressed the nod the NFL made on its social media Thursday.

"I think it's cool. I think it's real cool that they did that," Sanders said on his podcast, "2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders (Timestamp: 13:01)." "I don't know what happened to lead to that, but I guess it's cool."

Shedeur Sanders went for 4,134 yards through the air last season, the fourth-most in FBS. His 37 touchdown throws were second only to Miami’s Cam Ward. Sanders had to deal with constant pressure and was sacked more times (42) than any other passer in the nation.

What do analysts think of Shedeur Sanders?

Shedeur Sanders has an interesting case. He could be taken off the board early in next month's NFL draft. Or he could have to wait until the end of the first round – maybe even the second. Ward, a workout partner of Sanders', is regarded as the top passer in that event and figures to go before Shedeur Sanders.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., however, believes Sanders is the No. 5 prospect in the draft, one spot ahead of Ward on his recent big board.

"You won't find a tougher or more resilient quarterback prospect than Sanders, who took 99 sacks over the past two seasons but still put up really strong numbers," Kiper wrote earlier this month. " I'm always impressed watching him throw on the move, rolling either left or right. He is very accurate in those spots and has the arm to drive the ball.

"When his mechanics and footwork are sound, he can pick apart a defense. And while he's not necessarily a major rushing threat, he can keep the chains moving with his legs when there is an opening."

Wave Sports + Entertainment's Bomani Jones has warned of a possible draft slide. The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner also feels Deion Sanders' son could have to wait a while to hear his name called, tabbing him as the No. 28 pick to the New York Jets in a mock draft earlier this week.

"It's absolutely possible Sanders falls into the second round — his situation feels incredibly similar to what we saw with Will Levis back in 2023," Baumgardner wrote. "Teams did not see Levis as a top-15 player, and most didn't see him as a first-rounder. It only takes one team, of course.

"Sanders is likely this draft's best QB after Cam Ward, although the gap between the two is wider than many thought it'd be when the season ended. This scenario, with a team jumping back into the end of Round 1, could be how it plays out."

Sanders will wait to be selected with his father and teammates in Colorado's gymnasium rather than attending the event in Green Bay.

