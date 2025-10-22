Deion Sanders' Colorado QB Kaidon Salter flexes his dapper look in latest brand commercial shoot via IG

Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter has been battling to be the Buffaloes' QB1 all season, but after a sensational performance against the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones in Week 7, the debate appears to be settled. Salter went 16 of 25 for 255 yards and two touchdowns in the 24-17 win over the Cyclones.After the Buffs' bye week and ahead of their clash against the Utah Utes in Week 9, the polarizing quarterback showed off his dapper look in an Instagram post promoting a partnership with 7-Eleven and NIL sports marketing agency &quot;Postgame.&quot;&quot;Go get you some heat from the “Relax, I’m Always Open” drop and text “AlwaysOpen” to 711711 for 20% off merch. The Always Open 2025 collection is officially live on 7Collection.com! #ad #AlwaysOpen #postgameopen @7eleven @postgame.official,&quot; Kaidon Salter captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKaidon Salter receives praise from coachesDespite a mixed start to his Colorado Buffaloes career after joining from the Liberty Flames, Kaidon Salter has shown the same rushing qualities that made him one of the transfer portal's most coveted quarterbacks before Deion Sanders snapped him up to replace Shedeur Sanders. During his weekly news conference before the clash against Colorado, Utah Utes coach Kyle Whittingham lavished praise on Salter's rushing game and how it could be dangerous against his team. &quot;This is another guy (Salter) that runs the ball exceptionally well, and that's one of their best attributes,&quot; Whittingham said. &quot;They've also got a really good red zone (offense). &quot;They're at 72 percent red zone touchdown percentage, which is outstanding. They're doing a lot of good things, but the quarterback run game is probably right toward the top of the list of things we need to be concerned with this week.&quot;Kaidon Salter has registered 270 rushing yards on 65 carries, resulting in five touchdowns this season. During his weekly news conference before the Buffs' clash against the Utes, Coach Prime also chimed in on Salter's rushing success. &quot;Certainty,&quot; Coach Prime said. &quot;If you're gonna run, run. If you're gonna throw, throw. Certainty, not (thinking), 'I don't know what I'm going to do.' Running with a confidence like I'm running. Not running, I'm going to get hit. He made up his mind to do what he needed to do, and he did it.&quot;Overall, despite not always being a starter for Coach Prime's team, Kaidon Salter has tallied 1,156 passing yards and nine touchdowns and four interceptions for the Buffaloes.