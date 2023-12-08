Deion Sanders’ ex-fiancée Tracey Edmonds took to social media to share a cryptic message. This comes days after she announced her separation from the Colorado Buffaloes head coach. Was she talking about the heartbreak of separation from a partner who was with her for more than a decade?

Edmonds and Sanders were a couple since about 2012, when they first met and started working together. She was regularly seen supporting the Buffaloes this season in the stadium and on social media. But now, they have decided to go their separate ways, according to Edmonds, as friends.

“It can only break if you let it,” Edmonds’ Instagram story carried the message along with a number of emojis, including heart.

Tracey Edmonds shared a joint statement with Coach Prime to let the world know about the breakup. The statement affirmed their respect for each other and said that the ex-couple had mutually decided that it was best for them to go their separate ways.

The television producer later thanked the fans and well-wishers for their messages after the announcement through an Instagram post and a story.

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds relationship timeline

Deion Sanders and Tracey met each other back in 2012 at the premier of a movie that she had produced. They later teamed up to work on a reality show which came to be known as "Deion’s Family Playbook." It was while working together on the project that both of them grew close and started dating.

The couple also opted to keep a long distance relationship during their dating period due to their busy schedule. After dating each other for years, the couple announced their engagement back in 2019.

Edmonds even had relationship advice for couples at that time, stating the importance of being genuine with each other and letting love grow. Four years later, they announced their breakup.