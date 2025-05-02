Deion Sanders gets a custom Shilo & Shedeur merchandise after their respective moves to the Bucs & Browns

Deion Sanders' kids are in the NFL. The road was tougher than initially expected, but they made it. Shedeur Sanders, once a first-round hopeful, was drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns. Shilo Sanders went undrafted but signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the day after the draft.

To celebrate their moves, Sanders got a special edition of Noggin Boss' customizable hats with the colorway of his sons' new teams. Coach Prime posted the news on X/Twitter on Friday.

Sanders' sons face tough roads ahead to become starters. Shilo's priority is to convince the Buccaneers that he belongs on their roster. The Buccaneers have promised Deion Sanders that they will give Shilo a fair shot, but that's far from making it into the final roster.

Shedeur Sanders, on the other hand, has to fight for the backup quarterback job in one of the most crowded quarterback rooms in the league. Ostensibly before him are Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.

Shilo Sanders fired Deion Sanders as an agent following NFL draft

Deion Sanders has always represented his sons throughout their college careers. This seems to be at an end. In a Twitch appearance this week, Shilo Sanders explained he had to get a new agent after going undrafted.

“Dad was our agent,” Sanders said on Twitch. “but that hasn't been working out too good. So today I had to sign with an agent.”

Shilo's new agent is Drew Rosenhaus, who's known for having represented players like Johnny Manziel, Antonio Brown, Aaron Jones, Rob Gronkowski, Warren Sapp, Terrell Owens and Tyreek Hill, among others.

