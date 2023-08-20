Tracey Edmonds has emerged as a notable figure among the partners of football personalities. Her strong connection with Deion Sanders has been evident, especially during his recent surgeries. Recently, Edmonds has caught the limelight from fans for an altogether interesting reason.

In a recent Instagram story, Edmonds totally captured attention particularly due to her dedication considering her packed schedule. Tracey Edmonds is known for her multiple roles as a businesswoman, television personality, and, of course, as Coach Prime's partner.

Tracey Edmonds Embracing Self-Love and Fitness

Tracey's display was nothing short of awe-inspiring as she flaunted her flexibility. She showed grace and confidence, stretching effortlessly from side to side while being seated. Her immaculate postures spoke volumes of her perfect alignment as well as amazing physical health.

As a part of the weekend plans, Edmonds emphasized the significance of self-love and self-care. Additionally, she tries to passionately convey the importance of being physically active, aiming to inspire viewers through both her words and actions. Edmonds in her Instagram story wrote,

"Don't forget to show yourself some love and practice self-care this weekend. The stretching is so important, said Tracy talking of her weekend plans while trying to inspire the viewers with actions and words."

Edmonds' Adventures in Romance and Partnerships

Tracey Edmonds' romantic journey has been marked by notable ups and downs. Initially married to the prominent singer and record producer Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds in 1992, they announced their separation in 2005. Following her split from Kenneth, Tracy entered into her second marriage.

It was a brief two weeks of marriage with Eddie Murphy in 2008. Since her separation from Eddie Murphy, Tracey Edmonds has chosen a path forward with the former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Deion Sanders.

Their story began when they met at a party for a film that Edmonds was producing. Their encounter led to further developments and eventually culminated in a romantic relationship. Their bond has passed the test of time, being together for over a decade.

Tracey's ability to balance several roles, while also dedicating time toward love and self-love adds a tinge of dynamism. Her journey and an enduring relationship with Sanders have attracted praise over the years, especially from the football community.