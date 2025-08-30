"Deion Sanders is old enough to be her dad": CFB fans react as Karrueche Tran confirms dating Coach Prime

  • home icon
By Arnold
Modified Aug 30, 2025 14:09 GMT
CFB fans react as Karrueche Tran confirms dating Coach Prime (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
Actress Karrueche Tran confirmed that she was dating Colorado coach Deion Sanders, a.k.a "Coach Prime," reports confirmed on Friday. Sanders, 58, is in his third year as CU's coach.

When fans found out about Sanders' relationship with Tran, 37, they shared some wild reactions. Some joked about the age gap between the two.

"He's old enough to be her dad," one tweeted.
"Realistically what does a 58 year old have in common with a 37 year old?" another added.
"Why is she dating someone that’s enough to be her dad tho?" a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"What could they possibly talk about at dinner," one wrote.
"Karrueche Tran confirms she found a new sugar daddy," another added.
"She really made a career dating famous people," a user tweeted.

Speculations about Sanders and Tran's relationship began in July when the Colorado coach underwent bladder surgery to prevent a cancerous spread. Tran was spotted beside Coach Prime in a video during his procedure and during his recovery.

Sanders, however, has yet to comment on his relationship with Tran.

Coach Prime's Colorado suffered defeat vs. Georgia Tech in opening game of 2025 season

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn
Coach Prime's Colorado suffered a 27-20 defeat against Georgia Tech in its opening game of the 2025 college football season on Friday.

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King completed 13 of 20 passes for 143 yards and one interception. He also rushed for 156 yards and three TDs on 19 carries.

Meanwhile, Colorado QB Kaidon Salter completed 17 of 28 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown. The Buffs signal-caller also rushed for 43 yards and one TD on 13 carries.

Colorado will aim to get its first win in Week 2 of the season against Delaware on Sept. 6. Meanwhile, the Yellowjackets will want to continue their winning start against Gardner-Webb.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

