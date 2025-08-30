"Deion Sanders is old enough to be her dad": CFB fans react as Karrueche Tran confirms dating Coach Prime

Actress Karrueche Tran confirmed that she was dating Colorado coach Deion Sanders, a.k.a &quot;Coach Prime,&quot; reports confirmed on Friday. Sanders, 58, is in his third year as CU's coach. When fans found out about Sanders' relationship with Tran, 37, they shared some wild reactions. Some joked about the age gap between the two. &quot;He's old enough to be her dad,&quot; one tweeted.COMEDIAN GAMBLER @COMEDIANGAMBLERLINK@DailyLoud Hes old enough to be her dad&quot;Realistically what does a 58 year old have in common with a 37 year old?&quot; another added.&quot;Why is she dating someone that’s enough to be her dad tho?&quot; a third commented. Here are a few more reactions. &quot;What could they possibly talk about at dinner,&quot; one wrote. &quot;Karrueche Tran confirms she found a new sugar daddy,&quot; another added.&quot;She really made a career dating famous people,&quot; a user tweeted.Speculations about Sanders and Tran's relationship began in July when the Colorado coach underwent bladder surgery to prevent a cancerous spread. Tran was spotted beside Coach Prime in a video during his procedure and during his recovery.Sanders, however, has yet to comment on his relationship with Tran.Coach Prime's Colorado suffered defeat vs. Georgia Tech in opening game of 2025 seasonNCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: ImagnCoach Prime's Colorado suffered a 27-20 defeat against Georgia Tech in its opening game of the 2025 college football season on Friday. Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King completed 13 of 20 passes for 143 yards and one interception. He also rushed for 156 yards and three TDs on 19 carries.Meanwhile, Colorado QB Kaidon Salter completed 17 of 28 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown. The Buffs signal-caller also rushed for 43 yards and one TD on 13 carries.Colorado will aim to get its first win in Week 2 of the season against Delaware on Sept. 6. Meanwhile, the Yellowjackets will want to continue their winning start against Gardner-Webb.