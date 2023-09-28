Deion Sanders quotes Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, inspiring his 4,400,000+ fanbase on social media

Deion Sanders takes it on himself to keep his followers inspired. He usually does it with some original quotes, giving a lesson on how to live life the Coach Prime way. But every now and then, he takes help from someone to accomplish the job.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach has now used a current NFL star who almost won the Super Bowl for his team last season.

Sanders just went ahead and quoted Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to inspire his 4.4 million-strong fanbase on social media. But the message fits right into the Prime way of doing things.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Deion Sanders brings out a Jalen Hurts quote for inspiration

Deion Sanders' faith is everything for him. Time and again, he has credited God for his success on every field he has walked on.

Jalen Hurts probably feels the same way. And Sanders brought out something the Eagles QB said last year on social media to inspire his fans.

"He who kneels before God can stand before any man," Sanders shared in his Instagram story, crediting Hurts for the quote.

Deion Sanders posted this on his IG story. (Credit: Deion Sanders Instagram)

Hurts himself shared that image and quote on Instagram in September last year, during his Super Bowl run. And both Hurts and Sanders have shown that they can indeed stand before anyone.

Hurts is fighting on for another Super Bowl run this year while Sanders is putting his Buffaloes back on the college football map. And Coach Prime has a long way to go.

Colorado Buffaloes are the new sensation in college football world

The Buffaloes weren't in very good shape when Coach Prime arrived in Boulder in December last year. In such a short span, Coach Prime has turned the program around.

He started by basically tearing down the roster and making one from scratch. And his team looks much better than what it was.

The Buffaloes have won three games out of the four they have played, their only defeat coming against the Oregon Ducks last week.

The schedule ahead is tough, with the USC Trojans lined up for week 5, but three wins already for a team that won just once last year already looks like victory.

Last week showed that the Buffaloes still need a lot of work to become dominant. But Sanders is surely headed in the right direction, according to the fans who are watching closely.