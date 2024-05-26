Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders comically calls Miami QB Cam Ward a “fool” on his special day

Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders took to Instagram to wish Miami QB Cam Ward a happy birthday. Underscoring the bond the two signal callers share, Sanders hilariously addressed Ward as a "fool". The Colorado Buffaloes star also shared images of the two friends sweating it out on the practice field.

Ward celebrated his 22nd birthday on Saturday amid preparations for the upcoming 2024 college football season with the Hurricanes. He played against Shedeur during his stint with the Washington State football program last season. An on-field rivalry turned into an off-field friendship and churned out a hilarious birthday wish from the Colorado QB.

Here are the snaps shared by Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders on Cam Ward's birthday:

“Happy Birthday fool,” Sanders wrote in his Instagram story while tagging his friend.

Ward and Sanders have been spotted multiple times together as they teamed up to train for the upcoming season. In March, "Well Off Media" shared a clip of the two showing off their skills at a quarterback academy in Houston. They were in there earlier this month, with Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones also present.

Shedeur Sanders shared some snippets of another training session with Cameron Ward last week, showing the two trying to learn from one another's movements. While Ward is preparing for his first season with the Hurricanes, the Colorado QB is heading into his second and final season in Boulder.

Shedeur Sanders' goal is to be first QB off the draft board in 2025

In March, Shedeur Sanders put a clear goal in front of him. He wants to be the first quarterback to get off the board in next year's NFL draft. Deion Sanders' son revealed this while justifying his decision not to enter the draft this year despite being eligible.

“I’m trying to be the first quarterback off the board,” he was quoted as saying by ESPN two months ago.

He has since been sweating it out both with the Colorado Buffaloes and individually. His sessions with Cam Ward are surely a part of his offseason training plan. He has a bigger conference in the Big 12 to deal with this time after a dismal 4-8 season in the Pac-12. It remains to be seen if he is ready for the challenge.