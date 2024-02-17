Shilo Sanders has established himself as an important part of the Colorado Buffaloes defense. He followed his father, Deion Sanders, to Boulder before the 2023 season and has impressed fans regardless of the team's overall performance.

In a new hype video, he described his playing style that has helped him achieve stardom on the football field.

The Buffaloes shared a video of Coach Prime's son on Instagram recently, featuring some of his best plays from last season. Shilo used the opportunity to set the record straight as he prepares for the 2024 season with the team. The star also made it clear that he isn't going to change how he plays the game and will continue to trust his approach.

Here is what Shilo Sanders had to say about the way he likes to play:

“I am one of them players that…I just try to have my presence felt while I’m on that field. And that's how I play like. I play hard regardless, you know, I’m not really changing that. I’m still going hard, still going full speed,* Shilo can be heard saying in the video.

The Buffaloes gave their star defensive asset a new nickname while sharing the hype video. They called him a ‘heavy hitter,’ and it does suit his style of play. The 23-year-old put up some good performances despite enduring a mixed bag of a season with the team and would want to take his team to the next level when the next season starts this fall.

A look at Shilo Sanders' numbers in the Colorado setup

Shilo Sanders has thrived in defense ever since he arrived in his father's Buffaloes setup. In the last year, he has been one of the first names on the sheet whenever he has been injury-free. The safety registered a total of 67 tackles, of which 54 came solo. He also managed to force four fumbles and one interception in his debut season for the Buffaloes. Along with all that, he also defended three quarterback passes.

2024 would be his last season in college football as he would be heading to the NFL through the 2025 Draft. He has already started looking ahead, chipping in with his brothers to get their father a massive mansion in Colorado. Before that happens, he would like to see the team do better than the 4-8 overall record they managed in the just-concluded season.

