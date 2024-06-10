"Deion Sanders tax, it sucks": Josh Pate weighs in on Coach Prime's Big 12 reunion while declaring Colorado's year one a major success

In an episode of "Late Kick Live" (Ep519), Josh Pate shared his insights on Deion Sanders' first year as the head coach of the University of Colorado Buffaloes and their move to the Big 12. According to Pate, Sanders' inaugural season brought a mixed bag of outcomes and highlighted the excessive expectations often placed on the team by fans, which he referred to as the "Deion Tax."

Pate observed that despite the hype surrounding Sanders' arrival, the Buffaloes' performance disappointed some fans. The team concluded their season with a 4-8 record, partly due to a struggling offensive line that led to quarterback Shedeur Sanders' injury.

This outcome, Pate noted, was a reality check for Buff Nation, who had hoped for a playoff run.

"Buff Nation was overly optimistic about Sanders leading Colorado to the playoffs," Pate remarked. "Such unrealistic performance pressure on the team, especially when the offense was not built properly, ended up disappointing many fans."

One of the notable points Pate made was the fluctuation in Colorado's betting odds. Initially, the Buffaloes had odds of +20,000 to win the Big 12, which improved to +12,500 by June 4, as reported by John Ewing of BetMGM. This shift implied a roughly 4.5% chance of winning the Big 12 championship, reflecting some optimism about Sanders' impact.

However, Pate cautioned against the cycle of exaggerated expectations and inevitable disappointment, warning that history could repeat itself if unrealistic pressures are again placed on Deion Sanders and his team. He expressed his frustration:

"I'm not carrying water for the sky because I call it blue, it just is. So it's unlikely they're over or under. Win total's five and a half to win the Big 12, they're at plus 4,000 odds.

"Yeah, it would be noteworthy, I'll grant you that. But are you ready to show me what the hierarchy in the Big 12 is gonna be? If everyone has that conference figured out. So the Deion tax sucks."

Despite the challenges, Deion Sanders' tenure showed signs of success. The Buffaloes demonstrated improvement, particularly with their upset win over No. 17 TCU in the season opener. Additionally, the team's season-ticket renewal rate soared to 97%.

Swag on wheels: Deion Sanders' sons showcase custom trucks

This offseason, Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur, has been turning heads with his flashy new rides. First, it was a Tesla truck that caught Colorado's attention, followed by a RAM TRX. Shedeur, along with his brother Shilo, received these trucks from Truck Ranch in Colorado and added personal touches to make them their own.

Shedeur’s custom truck is a masterpiece in lime-green detailing. His excitement was palpable as he unveiled the truck, featuring custom leather seats with lime-green accents and gold dollar signs on the headrests. The driver’s door proudly displays his signature, "Legendary."

Not to be outdone, Deion Sanders himself added a new truck to his collection. In a Well Off Media video, Deion Sanders Jr. showcased the luxurious black and gold truck designed for his dad.

The custom Rubicon, adorned with the iconic Buffs’ colors, features “Prime Wrangler” and Deion’s legendary jersey number 21. The interior boasts plush red leather seats with "Prime" embroidered on the headrests, epitomizing luxury and style.