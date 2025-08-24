"Deion Sanders will retire his Colorado jersey soon": Antonio Brown clowns Shilo Sanders as Buccaneers cut him hours after punching Bills player

Deion Sanders' son and the former Colorado Buffaloes star, Shilo Sanders, was signed as an undrafted agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2025 NFL Draft.Shilo Sanders and the Bucs played their last preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on August 24 and were defeated 23-19. Less than 24 hours of the game, it was reported that Shilo was waived off the team.In the game, the former Tampa Bay rookie was ejected as officials flagged him for unnecessary roughness after he punched tight end Zach Davidson. Antonio Brown, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, reacted to the news and made fun of Coach Prime and his son.He wrote, on X:&quot;At least his pops will retire his Colorado jersey soon…&quot;Deion Sanders shares a cryptic message after Shilo and Shedeur Sanders' loss in their preseason gamesWhile Shilo Sanders got in trouble for showing aggression against the Buffalo Bills TE, his brother and the former Colorado QB, Shedeur, got sacked five times when he played against the LA Rams on Saturday.After both games, Coach Prime went on C to share an optimistic yet cryptic message with his fans. The 58-year-old wrote:“Let’s Go! Yesterday is gone and tomorrow ain’t promised therefore today will get everything I got! #CoachPrime.”The NFL’s 53-man roster deadline is set for Tuesday, 4 p.m. ET. With Shilo already being waived off the team, it remains to be seen if Shedeur Sanders will make it to the final roster.As per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, there is a high probability that Coach Prime’s youngest son on the Browns roster, however, will only be limited to the backup role behind 40-year-old veteran QB Joe Flacco.As for Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach will aim to coach a team that will be without his star players, like Travis Hunter and his sons, Shilo and Shedeur.