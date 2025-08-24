Deion Sanders posts cryptic note after Shedeur & Shilo's disastrous performances in preseason finale ahead of 53-man roster deadline

Colorado coach Deion Sanders shared a cryptic tweet on Sunday, a day after his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, struggled in their final preseason games for their respective teams. Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur completed three of six passes for 14 yards and lost a total of 41 yards, while being sacked five times against the LA Rams on Saturday. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo recorded just one tackle against the Buffalo Bills before getting ejected in the second quarter for taking a swing at Bills tight end Zach Davidson.

Despite the subpar performances from his sons, Deion was still optimistic about the future.

"Let’s Go! Yesterday is gone and tomorrow ain’t promised therefore today will get everything I got! #CoachPrime," Deion tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported that Shedeur had confirmed a spot on the Browns' 53-man active roster for the 2025 regular season. The rookie quarterback is likely to serve as one of the backups to Joe Flacco.

The Browns took Sanders with the No. 144 pick in this year's NFL draft. He impressed in his preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8, before an oblique injury kept him out of their second preseason game.

However, some analysts believe that Shilo might not have done enough to earn a place on the Buccaneers' 53-man roster. The safety finished his preseason with just three tackles and no other defensive statistics.

The NFL's roster cut deadline is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Deion Sanders will enter first year at Colorado without his sons Shilo and Shedeur

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders will enter his third year as Colorado's coach in the 2025 season. However, it will be his first season without Shilo and Shedeur.

Many believed that Deion might leave the Buffs after his sons went pro. However, Coach Prime signed a five-year, $50 million extension with the program this offseason.

Sanders has compiled a 13-12 record across two years at Colorado. However, it will be interesting to see how he fares without Shedeur, Shilo and Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter, in the upcoming season.

