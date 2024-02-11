Did Brock Purdy win a CFB national championship? Exploring former Iowa State QB's success in playoffs as countdown for Super Bowl LVIII begins

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is just a few hours away from the biggest game of his life. In his second year in the NFL, the former Iowa State Cyclones star has led the 49ers to an NFC championship and a berth in the Super Bowl 58. The only challenge between him and the Lombardi Trophy is Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

But did Brock Purdy enjoy the same success during his college career in the Big 12 with Iowa State? How well did the signal-caller perform during his collegiate days?

Did Brock Purdy win a CFB national championship?

No, Brock Purdy did not win a national championship during his four-year stint with the Cyclones. The young quarterback was rated as a three-star prospect out of high school by 247Sports and then enrolled at Iowa State in June 2018.

During his true freshman season, Purdy was a third-string quarterback behind the starting signal-caller Kyle Kempt and backup QB Zeb Noland. But after five games, Kempt injured himself, and Noland did not prove efficient on the field. This opened the window of opportunity for Purdy to solidify himself as the QB1 on the team.

He then started in eight games in 2018 and led the Cylones to an 8-5 season, tallying 2,250 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes. This performance was enough for the program to name him the starting quarterback the next season as well.

As a sophomore, Purdy broke George Amundson's school record of 24 total touchdowns and led the Big 12 in passing yards. The Cyclones ended their season with a 7-6 overall record, with Purdy compiling 3,982 passing yards and 27 touchdowns.

Purdy also spent his final two years as QB1 and ended his college career with 12,170 passing yards and 81 touchdowns, along with 1,177 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

Brock Purdy's college record and achievements

During his four years with Iowa State, Purdy set 32 school records, including pass attempts, total touchdowns and passing percentage, among others. It was also the first time Iowa State achieved four consecutive winning seasons since 1923-27 under Purdy.

Despite being drafted last in the 2022 NFL draft, Purdy has overcome every obstacle to prove his worth as a professional NFL player. Can he go on to win his first Lombardi Trophy in just his second year of professional football?

