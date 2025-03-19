Dillon Gabriel flexes insane arm strength at Oregon's Pro Day ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Dillon Gabriel put his arm strength on full display at Oregon’s Pro Day, making a statement ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

With NFL quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Bo Nix in attendance, Gabriel took the field at the Moshofsky Center, aiming to follow in the footsteps of two Ducks stars who have found early success in the league.

Before the QB drills began, Gabriel was locked in, as noted by KEZI 9 sports anchor Brett Austin Taylor in a tweet.

The Ducks QB later shared a clip from the showcase on Instagram, captioning it:

“DIMETIME… One Last Time”

Gabriel fired passes with velocity, showing off his quick release despite concerns about his 5-foot-11 frame, a topic of discussion since the NFL Combine.

Among the receivers Gabriel threw to during his Pro Day workout were wide receiver Tez Johnson and tight end Patrick Herbert. The reel ended with Gabriel throwing a long bomb to Johnson.

Last season, Gabriel led Oregon to a 13-1 record, a Big Ten title, and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Dillon Gabriel takes pride in being part of Oregon

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel embraces the program’s rich QB tradition, name-dropping Joey Harrington, Marcus Mariota, Justin Herbert, and Bo Nix.

During a media scrum at his Pro Day, he expressed his pride in being part of what he calls a “great fraternity of QBs” and admires the character of those who came before him.

“It's a great fraternity of QBs,” Gabriel said. “I'm glad to represent it as well. When you catch up with them. I know Justin obviously through Pat and Bo through Tez [Johnson], but look at those connections as well. It's really a family deal as well.”

A Hawaii native who grew up idolizing Mariota, Gabriel threw for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns in his lone season at Oregon. The most experienced quarterback in college football history, Gabriel is banking on his resume, along with his performances at the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine, and Oregon’s Pro Day, to boost his draft stock.

