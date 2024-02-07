Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel is making the most of the college football offseason, and spending time with his girlfriend, Zo Caswell, has been a major part of it.

In a recent Instagram story, Gabriel snapped a mouthwatering meal prepared by Caswell, featuring colorful and textured bread filled with spring onions, bacon chips, green vegetables like broccoli, cherry tomatoes, and dried meat.

Gabriel credited Zo Caswell for the culinary delight, affectionately captioning the post:

"Wifey."

Screenshot via Instagram

This isn't the first time Caswell has publicly appreciated. Recently, the Ducks QB posted another Instagram story displaying a meal consisting of chicken breasts, abundant green vegetables, particularly broccoli, and rice with a lemon on the side.

Screenshot via Instagram

Having recently moved from the Oklahoma Sooners, Gabriel has already begun spring training with his new team at Oregon.

Zo Caswell has adorable nicknames for QB Dillon Gabriel

Apart from making a move to the Ducks, the former Oklahoma QB is making headlines off the field, earning cute nicknames from his girlfriend, Zo Caswell.

On her Instagram story, she shared a photo of Gabriel enjoying a pink colored drink, a favorite of the quarterback, and playfully referred to him as:

"My Pink drink boy"

Screenshot via Instagram

After transferring to Oregon from Oklahoma last year, he earned the title of 'pink drink king' when he was spotted sipping Starbucks' Strawberry Açai.

Beyond his drink preferences, Gabriel has been dubbed 'fish boy' during an ocean swim and is also affectionately called a 'beach boy.'

Taking over from Heisman finalist Bo Nix, Gabriel will aim to guide the Ducks to playoff success, a feat that had eluded his predecessor.

