Dillon Gabriel's fiancee Zo Caswell shows love to Oregon QB for his pro day showing

Dillon Gabriel put on a show at Oregon's pro day, and his fiancée, Zo Caswell, made sure to celebrate it. She highlighted Gabriel’s performance in Eugene with an Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Ad

The clip showed him in action, wearing a green No. 8 jersey, black shorts and yellow cleats. She tagged @thecheckdown and @oregonfootball, adding a smiling face and clapping hands emoji to cheer him on.

Screenshot, via Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gabriel, who transferred to Oregon in 2024 after stints at Oklahoma and UCF, is gearing up for the 2025 NFL draft. While he’s not projected as a first-round pick, B/R’s NFL Scouting Department ranked him as the 10th-best quarterback in this class.

Ad

Trending

“It was good vibes all around,” Gabriel said, according to KOIN. “I love these guys. We’re all trying to find our purpose in life together.”

The pro day was a crucial opportunity for Oregon’s draft hopefuls, including tight end Terrance Ferguson, receiver Tez Johnson and Gabriel, to boost their stock. Johnson focused on catching deep passes but didn’t run the 40-yard dash.

Ad

Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, projected as a seventh-round pick, reportedly improved his vertical jump from the NFL combine and ran the 40.

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch was among the NFL personnel in attendance. Former Oregon quarterbacks Bo Nix (Broncos) and Justin Herbert (Chargers) also showed up to support their alma mater.

The 2025 NFL draft kicks off on Thursday, Apr. 24.

Also Read: "The perfect fit for the dolphins": Fans fired up with Dillon Gabriel's insane throwing skills at Oregon Pro Day

Ad

Dillon Gabriel’s photo shared by GoDucks sparks a different conversation

Dillon Gabriel is gearing up for the draft, aiming to follow in the footsteps of Justin Herbert and Bo Nix. But a photo shared by GoDucks, Oregon’s official X account, on Tuesday sparked a different conversation - height.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Standing alongside Herbert (6-foot-6) and Nix (6-foot-2), the 5-foot-11 Gabriel appeared noticeably shorter, drawing plenty of reactions online.

“His draft stock lowered because of this photo,” a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Maybe I’m fried but I literally thought it was a kid taking a picture with Nix and Herbert at first,” another wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans wrote:

“At least 25 years of college experience there,” one wrote.

“Seeing this pic you realize the challenge Dillon faces to compete and succeed in NFL,” another wrote.

Height aside, Gabriel delivered a great 2024 season. He completed 72.9% of his passes for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also added 149 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground.

Also Read: Dillon Gabriel gets surprise visit from NFL star & former Duck at Oregon Pro Day 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback