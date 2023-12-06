"Disappointed Bo Nix is going to play" - Liberty HC goes blunt on facing potential Heisman candidate in Fiesta game showdown

The excitement surrounding the Fiesta Bowl clash between Oregon and Liberty has taken an unexpected turn, with Flames coach Jamey Chadwell expressing his disappointment over Ducks quarterback Bo Nix opting to play in the final collegiate game of his career.

While Oregon fans are rejoicing at Nix's decision, Chadwell's sentiments add an intriguing layer to the New Year's Day spectacle, creating a narrative of anticipation and reluctance.

Addressing the media, Chadwell did not hide his disappointment and said:

"Disappointed Bo Nix is going to play, I was hoping he was going to hold out and wasn’t going to play any against us.

"I have a relationship with Bo’s father going back from a FCA football camp, we actually coached at the same place together. Bo is a tremendous player, we are looking forward to going against what could be a Heisman winner."

Chadwell's reservations stem from the challenge of facing a player of Nix's caliber, yet he acknowledges the QB's talent, referring to him as a "tremendous player." However, the first-year Liberty coach voiced the team's eagerness to face a potential Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback.

Liberty's triumph and tactical tests in Fiesta Bowl against Oregon

The Fiesta Bowl is a meaningful opportunity for No. 18 Liberty to showcase its prowess against a national powerhouse in No. 8 Oregon (11-2). Chadwell underscored the significance of the Flames' unbeaten 13-0 record:

"To be able to play and compete in one of the premier bowls in this country, that’s special for us and where we came from."

The coach highlighted his team's resilience, navigating challenges throughout the season and securing a spot in the New Year's Six.

Chadwell delved into the tactical aspects of the game, discussing the Flames' offensive strategies and the adjustments made for quarterback Kaidon Salter. He emphasized the challenges posed by Oregon's defense:

"That will be the fastest, biggest, strongest group of D-Line and Linebackers that we’re going against."

Despite acknowledging the difficulty of the task at hand, Chadwell is excited about the opportunity to face Oregon and its formidable playmakers.

Liberty's unbeaten streak and team unity

Chadwell reflected on his team's journey, attributing Liberty's success to a tight-knit group of players. He shared a poignant moment from fall camp:

"We went through a challenging time… the fourth day of practice, we lost one of our young men, an offensive lineman."

The coach revealed how this adversity brought the team together, fostering a sense of unity. Chadwell described the Flames' players as a group that plays for each other, exhibiting a never-quit attitude on the field.

Fiesta Bowl has now become a compelling clash of narratives—Bo Nix's farewell and Liberty's unbeaten underdogs eager to make a national statement.

Jamey Chadwell's mixed feelings about facing Nix add an intriguing dynamic to the matchup, setting the stage for a compelling contest on Jan. 1. As the anticipation builds, the Fiesta Bowl promises to showcase talent, determination and the unpredictable nature of college football.