“Disgusting abusive father” “This actually makes sense” - CFB fans react as Baby Gronk flips his commitment from Deion Sanders’ Colorado to Nebraska

Football prodigy Madden “Baby Gronk” San Miguel has flipped his commitment from Deion Sanders’ Colorado to Nebraska. The 11-year-old has taken the internet by storm with his frequent commitment changes.

Now, he's committed to Nebraska. His father, who manages his social media, is heavily involved in promoting his son’s athletic journey. Fans had mixed reactions to the news.

"Dude you’re such a disgusting abusive father. That’s your baby, how can you exploit him like that? Absolutely vile," one fan tweeted on X.

"All this for him to become an engineer," another fan tweeted.

"now this actually makes sense," a fan tweeted.

"Go ahead and mark Auburn off that list. Toxic ass dad that brings that culture with him. No, thanks," an X user tweeted.

"You were definitely raised to be an iPad kid," another fan tweeted.

"Blink twice if you’re in danger Baby Gronk," a fan tweeted.

"This is huge for the program," a CFB fan who believes in the news tweeted.

"Don't worry in 3 days his dad will say he flipped to Arizona State," Another fan tweeted.

"As a representative of Nebraska fans, we have been through enough in the last 7 seasons alone. We reject your commitment with haste and will send a letter to Colorado to see if they would accept a commitment considering they could use more freshmen, they signed like 6 in 2024," a Nebraskas fan tweeted.

"Starting to think his dad don’t even run this account it’s just some random 16 year old," a fan tweeted.

Baby Gronk's commitment saga

Madden San Miguel or "Baby Gronk," the viral youth football star, has announced his "commitment" to Nebraska. This comes after he declared his intention to join Colorado under Coach Deion Sanders.

Madden San Miguel has made such declarations before. The prodigy has maintained a substantial online presence with his impressive skills. He had previously committed to Michigan and Ohio State before switching to Colorado.

Madden’s father, Jake San Miguel, sat in an interview with The Athletic's Ari Wasserman in June 2023. Jake revealed that his son had received "one real offer" from Arizona but could not commit until the seventh grade. Yet to be a teenager, Madden San Miguel will graduate high school in 2031.

