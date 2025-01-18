Do you have to be Polynesian to play in the Polynesian Bowl?

The Polynesian Bowl is an annual All-Star game that features some of the best high school seniors in the nation. This year’s edition was played on Friday at Kūnuiākea Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

While the game features some of the top prospects in the nation, including 11 five-star recruits this year, some people may be wondering: Who can play the Polynesian Bowl? Is it reserved for players with Polynesian ancestry?

Is the Polynesian Bowl only for players of Polynesian ancestry?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The game features some of the best high school seniors in the nation and even though many players are from Polynesia, it’s also open for players of non-Polynesian ancestry.

Trending

In its eighth year, the game has become a premier recruiting event thanks to the national talent on display. For this year’s edition, 94 players showcased their skills, not only in the matchup but also in practices leading up to the bowl.

Prospects also have a chance to work with experienced NFL head coaches, bringing another layer of interest to high school players.

Notable players in the 2025 Polynesian Bowl

This year’s edition of the Polynesian Bowl set a new record with 11 five-star prospects taking the field for Team Makai and Team Mauka.

Team Makai, coached by Super Bowl-winning coach Gary Kubiak, had a strong roster, headlined by wide receiver and Oregon commit Dakorien Moore. The team also had USC quarterback Husan Longstreet and Collins Hill High School defensive tackle Decue Geralds.

Moore is considered the top wide receiver in the 2025 class and he showed why, with six receptions for 130 yards and a 75-yard touchdown.

The Oregon wide receiver and Longstreet shared offensive MVP honors in Team Makai’s 28-21 victory. Geralds took the Defensive MVP award for the game.

As for Team Mauka, they were coached by current Carolina Panthers senior assistant Jim Caldwell. Among their most notable players was quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele, who had signed with Oregon and then transferred to California.

Offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. (Tennessee), wide receiver Aaron Gregory (Texas A&M) and IMG Academy defensive end Jake Kreul also performed well for Team Mauka.

Travis Hunter played in the Polynesian Bowl before starting his college career. - Source: Imagn

Other editions have been headlined by players like Los Angeles Rams’ wide receiver Puka Nacua, Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell and 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

Among players currently in college football who played at the game are Tennessee quarterback Nico Imalaeva, Georgia transfer wide receiver Zachariah Branch, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola and Michigan defensive lineman and NFL draft entry Mason Graham.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback