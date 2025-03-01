“Don’t cheat him”: Warren Sapp playfully checks the Bucs for missing out on one of his accolades in appreciation post

Warren Sapp had a prolific NFL career. As a defensive tackle, he played 13 seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders. He is best known for his time with the Buccaneers, winning the Super Bowl in 2003. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

As part of their celebration of Black History Month, the Buccaneers celebrated Sapp's NFL achievements on Friday.

"#99 in your program, #1 in your heart. Super Bowl XXXVII Champion. 96.5 career sacks stand as the second-most by an interior lineman in NFL history. 7x Pro Bowler, 4x AP First Team All-Pro, 1999 NFL Defensive Player of the Year," the post read.

When Sapp saw the post, he responded jokingly, saying the Bucs missed a few of his accolades.

"1990's and 2000's All Decade Teams! Don't Cheat Him!!" he wrote in the comments.

Warren Sapp promoted to pass rush coordinator with the Buffaloes

Warren Sapp is still early in his coaching career. He was hired by coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes as a senior quality control analyst in 2024. In an appearance on "The Pregame Network," Sapp announced his promotion to pass rush coordinator.

"We can announce today that I'm officially the PRC - pass rush coordinator," Sapp said on Feb. 19. "Reg called me this morning. I will send y'all a pic next week with my name tag on it with me standing beside it. I'm gonna go change my name tag myself."

Sapp originally sought a coaching job with his alma mater, Miami, before joining Colorado.

"I asked for the same job that Deion gave me, senior quality control analyst," he added. "I asked for the same job at the University of Miami a little bit before I went to Colorado. Right before Jason Taylor showed up. However, the workload Miami required was excessive. A certain person told me he wanted his analyst to work 20 hours a day."

With Sapp on the coaching staff alongside Deion Sanders, Marshall Faulk and Domata Peko, Colorado has a lot of NFL experience to teach its young players.

