Dr. Umar Johnson urges Coach Prime & Shedeur Sanders to sue the NFL over alleged $40M “collusion”

While a week has almost passed since the NFL draft, the aftershocks of Shedeur Sanders' drop from potential first overall pick to fifth-round selection by the Cleveland Browns are still being felt. While the Sanders family has decided to turn the other cheek and look at this as an opportunity for Shedeur to prove haters wrong, not everyone is ready to take a passive stance.

Ad

Media personality Umar Johnson, better known as Dr. Umar, made his opinion public that the Sanders family should sue the NFL for collusion and racial discrimination.

“I stand with solidarity with the Sanders family," Dr. Umar said on Thursday, via 'The Art of Dialogue.' "An attack on any black man is an attack on every black man.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The self-declared pan-Africanist and black activist added that he hoped that neither Shedeur or Deion Sanders let this go, and that the Cleveland Browns quarterback can get the $40 million he alleged where stolen from the signal-caller.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, considering that several top executives in the NFL are African Americans, they decided to pass on Shedeur in the first four rounds, including Browns general manager Andrew Berry.

It also includes the Las Vegas Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan, Minnesota Vikings GM Kwesi Adolfo-Mensah, Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles, Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier, Detroit Lions executive vice president and GM Brad Holmes and Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot, among others.

Ad

Deion Sanders sets the tone for Shedeur Sanders' challenge in the NFL

Deion Sanders posted a picture on his Instagram on Thursday, featuring him hugging his sons in their new NFL kits. He added a caption that showed his gratefulness for the opportunity Shedeur and Shilo Sanders received.

"Thank u to all for your support, love, words of encouragement, hate, disdain, envy, misunderstanding, judgement, lies & playing your role. We wouldn’t be on the path we’re on without all yall. God is good and good is GOD! We love him, Serve him and appreciate everything that comes with this journey. God bless EVERYONE! #CoachPrime," Deion captioned.

Ad

Ad

While Shedeur slid in the draft, Shilo was not selected. However, the safety was signed by the Falcons. The brothers face a tough road ahead.

In the case of Shedeur, he will have to fight for the backup job in one of the most crowded quarterback rooms in the league. Alongside him, Cleveland has Deshaun Watson, Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrés Linares Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.



Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.



His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.



Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.