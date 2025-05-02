Dr. Umar Johnson urges Coach Prime & Shedeur Sanders to sue the NFL over alleged $40M “collusion”

While a week has almost passed since the NFL draft, the aftershocks of Shedeur Sanders' drop from potential first overall pick to fifth-round selection by the Cleveland Browns are still being felt. While the Sanders family has decided to turn the other cheek and look at this as an opportunity for Shedeur to prove haters wrong, not everyone is ready to take a passive stance.
Media personality Umar Johnson, better known as Dr. Umar, made his opinion public that the Sanders family should sue the NFL for collusion and racial discrimination.
“I stand with solidarity with the Sanders family," Dr. Umar said on Thursday, via 'The Art of Dialogue.' "An attack on any black man is an attack on every black man.”
The self-declared pan-Africanist and black activist added that he hoped that neither Shedeur or Deion Sanders let this go, and that the Cleveland Browns quarterback can get the $40 million he alleged where stolen from the signal-caller.
However, considering that several top executives in the NFL are African Americans, they decided to pass on Shedeur in the first four rounds, including Browns general manager Andrew Berry.
It also includes the Las Vegas Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan, Minnesota Vikings GM Kwesi Adolfo-Mensah, Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles, Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier, Detroit Lions executive vice president and GM Brad Holmes and Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot, among others.
Deion Sanders sets the tone for Shedeur Sanders' challenge in the NFL
Deion Sanders posted a picture on his Instagram on Thursday, featuring him hugging his sons in their new NFL kits. He added a caption that showed his gratefulness for the opportunity Shedeur and Shilo Sanders received.
"Thank u to all for your support, love, words of encouragement, hate, disdain, envy, misunderstanding, judgement, lies & playing your role. We wouldn’t be on the path we’re on without all yall. God is good and good is GOD! We love him, Serve him and appreciate everything that comes with this journey. God bless EVERYONE! #CoachPrime," Deion captioned.
While Shedeur slid in the draft, Shilo was not selected. However, the safety was signed by the Falcons. The brothers face a tough road ahead.
In the case of Shedeur, he will have to fight for the backup job in one of the most crowded quarterback rooms in the league. Alongside him, Cleveland has Deshaun Watson, Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.
