EA Sports College Football 25: Everything to know about abilities in the highly anticipated game

The hype for EA Sports College Football 25 continues to skyrocket after the new gameplay deep dive trailer was released on Friday. Many new features included in the newest college football game were mentioned and discussed in the trailer.

Abilities were one of the main features discussed and will bring a new level of realism and immersion into the game. Here's a breakdown of what you need to know about the abilities included in this year's NCAA football video game.

Also Read: 5 things to expect from upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 gameplay ft. run game and others

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Everything we know about abilities in EA Sports College Football 25

Player abilities are included in the game to help separate college football's gap between elite players and the lower overall-rated players. Fans of recent games in EA Sports' Madden NFL series will be familiar with abilities since their introduction in Madden NFL 20.

Trending

A few of the included abilities included in EA Sports College Football 25 (via https://www.ea.com/)

However, there are a few differences between the ability system in Madden and this game. The 80 in-game player abilities in EA Sports College Football 25 will be split into two categories: mental and physical.

Both categories of mental and physical abilities will also be split into bronze, silver, gold and platinum tiers. Each ability provides a situational boost, with no tier of a specific ability guaranteeing a successful outcome.

Each player is allowed up to five physical abilities at a given time, which will be solely determined based on the individual player's archetype and build. The mental abilities a player is allowed to have depend on their position.

A look at a few of the physical and mental player abilities included in EA Sports College Football 25 (via https://www.ea.com/)

Coach abilities with gameplay effects will also be included in this year's version of the game. Coach abilities can have an impact on features like player confidence and composure, the program's home field advantage and each team's specific play styles.

According to the EA website, they plan to expand the coaching abilities during their Dynasty deep dive, which will occur at a later date.

Also Read: EA Sports College Football 25 predictions: Top 5 highest-rated offensive players ft. Shedeur Sanders

EA Sports College Football 25 information and release date

The game will be released on July 19, 2024, and will feature three different versions. Fans can pre-order the standard edition of the game for $69.99, which includes pre-order bonuses of two Ultimate Team packs and one Ultimate Team uniform item.

A pre-order of the $99.99 deluxe edition will get you everything included in the standard edition plus 4,600 College Football Points and three days of early access to the game. If you order by June 27, the deluxe edition will also include an additional Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack, with a choice of one player item out of five.

The $149.99 MVP bundle includes everything in the deluxe edition, with the addition of the deluxe edition of EA Sports Madden NFL 25 and all pre-order bonuses that are included with that game as well.

Will you be picking up a copy of the game this year? Let's know the features you're most excited for in the comments section.

Also Read: 3 negative takeaways from the latest EA Sports CFB 25 news ft. No cross-platform in Dynasty mode