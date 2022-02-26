Eli Manning addresses rumors surrounding Arch Manning joining Ole Miss 

One of the hottest stories in college football right now is where Eli Manning's nephew Arch Manning will be playing college football in 2023.

Eli Manning, brother Cooper (who is Arch Manning's dad), and grandfather Archie, all played football at Ole Miss.

Although Ole Miss is on Arch Manning's list of favorite schools, Eli Manning says he'll support his nephew no matter where he goes.

"Whatever school he goes to for those four years, if it's not Ole Miss, hey I'll be a fan for a brief moment for those four years," Eli Manning said.

Eli Manning doesn't sound convinced that his nephew is Ole Miss-bound despite his family's legacy.

Eli was an All-American at Ole Miss and played for the Rebels from 2000-2003 before becoming a first-round draft choice. Dad Archie Manning was also an All-American quarterback there during the late 60s and early 70s.

Cooper Manning played wide receiver at Ole miss briefly before he had to retire from football because of a back injury that could have caused him to become paralyzed.

Arch Manning's uncle, Peyton, ended up at the University of Tennessee, and he too was an All-American. Peyton is the only Manning who didn't follow in his father or sibling's footsteps in going to Ole Miss.

Eli Manning knows what it's like to be heavily recruited

Eli and Peyton Manning were both heavily recruited coming out of high school but each decided on their own pathway.

Eli followed his father's legacy and built his own at Ole Miss, while Peyton decided to attend Tennessee, which caused some chaos in the Manning household.

Many thought it was a slam dunk that Peyton would attend Ole Miss like his father, but when he didn't, Rebel fans were upset with Archie for not making his son go to school there.

If recent reports are to be believed, Arch Manning might be doing the same. Manning's top two programs, according to most, are the University of Texas and the University of Alabama. He seems to be impressed by both.

Arch Manning apparently also plans to visit the Longhorns during their spring drills in late March.

More than likely, he will be doing the same for Alabama as well. One school that he has taken off his list is Clemson, who at one point was very high among his choices.

Wherever Arch Manning chooses to go, it will surely rock the world of college football.

