Eli Manning names his "dream guest" for Manning Cast 

When ESPN created the Manning Cast featuring Eli Manning and Peyton Manning, it's doubtful they knew it would become this popular.

The brothers, particularly Eli Manning, shined throughout the season. Eli Manning was funny, informative, and quite entertaining in his own right as he went toe-to-toe with Big Brother Peyton and held his own.

The Manning Cast had several guests this season, including Snoop Dog, Joe Buck and Tom Brady.

But who's the one guest Eli Manning says he'd like to have on his show? Former President Barack Obama.

TMZ @TMZ Eli Manning says his dream guest on the "Manning Cast" would be Barack Obama. tmz.com/2022/02/17/eli… Eli Manning says his dream guest on the "Manning Cast" would be Barack Obama. tmz.com/2022/02/17/eli…

Eli Manning told TMZ this:

"Maybe a President. Barack Obama would be pretty good. I think we can get him."

Not only is Obama very personable, but he is funny and knowledgeable about the game. He could probably give some good insight into what's happening.

One of the reasons the show was popular is because of its fun and relaxing atmosphere. Fans felt as if they were sitting on the couch with their buddies watching the game rather than hearing another sterile take from an NFL analyst.

Getting Obama on the show would definitely be a coup for the Manning brothers.

Who else should Eli Manning try to get on the Manning Cast?

2020 World Series Champs LA Dodgers Visit The White House

Besides Barack Obama, who else should the Mannings try to get on their show? How about current Vice President Kamala Harris? It would be interesting to get her take on her favorite team, the San Francisco 49ers.

What about another huge football fan like Chris Evans? The Captain America star is a huge New England Patriots fan and him being on the show would definitely pull in the female viewers.

Evans has been seen at the Patriots' Super Bowls over the years and I'm sure he could add a little insight about his team and why he is such a big fan.

Another interesting guest would be current Mississippi head football coach Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin has become a popular character on social media and is known for his sometimes outrageous comments to the media and online. You know, he'd have plenty to say.

Before the Ole Miss/ Tennessee game this past year, Kiffin was encouraging ESPN to have a Manning Cast feature Eli, who is an Ole Miss grad and Peyton, who is a Tennessee grad.

The brothers didn't do the show, but they did make a bet, which Peyton lost.

As the Manning Cast continues to grow, you can almost guarantee that they will be able to land anyone they want on future shows.

Edited by Adam Dickson