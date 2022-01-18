WATCH: Eli Manning shows off new bling he received from Snoop Dogg

Eli Manning, Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records are a collaboration many fans may not have realized they wanted or needed.

The former New York Giants quarterback has been busy with his retirement, appearing in various commercials and co-hosting the ManningCast with his older brother, Peyton Manning. ESPN's alternative broadcast for Monday Night Football during the regular season has been a huge success. The Manning brothers have welcomed on the show former athletes, comedians and actors, and the former secretary of state. Popular American rapper Snoop Dogg also appeared on the ManningCast in Week 17 and promised Eli Manning that he’d gift him a “pretty cool Death Row Records chain” for his birthday.

Eli Manning has a new addition to his jewelry collection of two Super Bowl rings thanks to Snoop Dogg

When the rapper appeared on the ManningCast, he promised Eli Manning a gold chain from Death Row Records. The Gin & Juice rapper did not disappoint on his promise. Manning was eager to share on Twitter the new bling that he received. In a clip posted on his Twitter account, Eli Manning claimed that he is opening the box in real time. He went on to reveal the contents of the box, which did hold the promised gold chain:

“I’ve never had a chain before," Manning said. Anyway! It’s gunna go on the head. Snoop, thank you pal. Now I’ll finally fit in with all my neighbors.”

Eric Cherry @CBMUchamp Watching Eli Manning don a Death Row Records chain is what we all needed in 2022. Watching Eli Manning don a Death Row Records chain is what we all needed in 2022.

Over the years, very few people have transcended American rap and crossed into mainstream pop culture quite like Snoop Dogg. The rapper is also an avid sports fan and can often be seen at NBA games as well as NFL games.

For this year’s Super Bowl, the Young, Wild & Free rapper, along with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will host the halftime show performance. Super Bowl LVI will air on 13 February 2022 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The ManningCast will return for the Monday Night Football Wild Card matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams. The Manning brothers will welcome the Cardinals' legendary wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Edited by Piyush Bisht