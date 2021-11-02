What is the ManningCast curse? Tom Brady, Russell Wilson among those affected

The ManningCast curse is a real thing just like the Madden curse and the Sports Illustrated Cover curse (back when we all still read paper magazines) is a real thing. Some notable guests have appeared on the popular Monday Night Football alternate broadcast on ESPN2 only to experience a loss or injury the following week. Of course, there’s no scientific correlation between appearing on the ManningCast and immediately facing bad karma in the form of losses or injury, but these days, that kind of baseless assumption is good enough.

If you’re not a superstitious person, then consider the following evidence. The ManningCast had QB Russell Wilson and TE Travis Kelce on in Week 1. Wilson suffered a finger injury to his throwing hand 3 weeks later and has been out since then. Kelce, in Week 2 following his guest appearance, played well but his Chiefs lost to the Baltimore Ravens in a thrilling game.

In Week 2, TE Rob Gronkowski came on the show, and the following week against the Los Angeles Rams, he suffered a back injury that still hasn’t quite healed up. After a studded 4 touchdown receptions in the first two games of the season, Gronkowski has been nursing that injury ever since.

Week 3’s guest, QB Matthew Stafford, didn’t suffer an injury, but his Los Angeles Rams suffered their only loss so far this season in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals. Maybe the ManningCast curse can travel via the Internet when guests are streaming from the supposed comfort and safety of their own homes.

The Manning brothers (who might have the Shining, but no one’s been able to prove that yet) then took a few weeks off, but they returned for Week 7 and welcomed their longtime rival, QB Tom Brady. Brady had some great fun with his old friends, but Week 8 was looming and even the G.O.A.T. could not escape the ManningCast curse. The Buccaneers lost their highly-anticipated matchup with the New Orleans Saints. When QB Jameis Winston is on crutches dancing to a victory at your expense, you know no protection spell can keep you from the ManningCast curse.

When is the next ManningCast?

The next ManningCast airs tonight at 8:13 PM ET for the New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.

Just taking a peak at the guest list tells us that the Buffalo Bills might want to wrap Josh Allen in bubble wrap and send UberEats to his house this week until the Bills play the Jacksonville Jaguars. It is the Jaguars, after all; the Bills could probably let Allen sit this one out if they believe in the power of the Manning brothers.

That being said, maybe the ManningCast curse might affect other guests such as Jon Stewart and Michael Strahan. No one’s certainly wishing harm or bad juju on another person, but television makeup can be a dangerous game.

