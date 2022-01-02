Aaron Rodgers and Snoop Dogg set to appear as guests on ManningCast Week 17 episode

ManningCast is a new way to watch Monday Night Football during the 2021 NFL season. It airs on ESPN2 as an alternative to the normal broadcast, which airs on ESPN every Monday night. ManningCast has covered nine games so far this year. Week 17 is officially their tenth and final game of the season.

One of the reasons ManningCast will not air in Week 18 is because there is no Monday Night Football game for the last week of the NFL season. That means both MNF's, as well as the ManningCast's, finale is for the Week 17 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

ManningCast Week 17 guest list

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

ManningCast has officially announced their guest list for Week 17. They will have a total of four guests, one per quarter, as usual. This week will feature former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, legendary rapper Snoop Dogg and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Omaha Productions @OmahaProd Back Monday on ESPN2 - at EXACTLY 8:13pm ET. Back Monday on ESPN2 - at EXACTLY 8:13pm ET. https://t.co/X7c6aVpVze

Brothers Peyton Manning and Eli Manning have landed some great guests for ManningCast this year. Their final episode is no different. Bill Cowher's first quarter made sense because the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the teams playing in the actual game. Cowher helped the Steelers win a Super Bowl when he was their head coach.

Cowher's quarterback when he won the Super Bowl was Ben Roethlisberger, who could be making the final start of his career in Pittsburgh on Monday night. Roethlisberger recently said in a press conference that nothing is definite but retirement is a possibility after this year. This week is the Steelers' final home game of the season.

Pittsburgh Steelers @steelers Ben Roethlisberger looks ahead to Monday night's game at Heinz Field. Ben Roethlisberger looks ahead to Monday night's game at Heinz Field. https://t.co/hWjKx7fuUv

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be a guest during the second quarter of ManningCast. He is always a potentially interesting interview because of his high authority position in the NFL.

Following Goodell in the third quarter will be legendary rapper and Los Angeles icon Snoop Dogg. He will likely be promoting his appearance during this year's Super Bowl halftime show in Los Angeles on February 13, 2022. He will be performing alongside a star studded line-up including Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

The guest for the fourth quarter is going to be Aaron Rodgers. He will be the final ManningCast guest of Week 17, as well as for the 2021 NFL season. Rodgers is one of the favorites to win the NFL MVP award this season. He has won the award three times already. The only player in NFL history with more is Peyton Manning, one of the hosts of ManningCast. He won five NFL MVP awards.

