Super Bowl halftime show 2022: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar to perform 

Hip-hop superstar Eminem has officially confirmed a star-studded Super Bowl halftime show lineup for the 2022 Super Bowl. Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will share the stage for the iconic event.

The legendary lineup of hip-hop artists has an impressive list of accomplishments. The NFL has confirmed the announcement with a follow-up tweet of their own.

Super Bowl 56 will be hosted by Los Angeles at the brand new state-of-the-art SoFi stadium. Now they have a halftime show that is just as impressive as the building itself. The 43 Grammy awards and 19 number one albums between the five validate how incredibly talented this group of musicians is. They have an opportunity to put on a halftime show that has never been seen before.

Dr. Dre is a pioneer in the hip-hop industry and an absolute legend in the state of California. He is a cultural icon and a staple to the city of Los Angeles. Along with the other artists, he will have just under 15 minutes worth of stage time to entertain the tens of thousands in attendance and the millions of viewers watching it live.

In a press release, Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's vice-president of marketing, said:

"Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today."

He added:

"The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become a landmark cultural moment, bringing about some of the most iconic performances over the years – from JLo and Shakira to Lady Gaga to The Weeknd – and we are thrilled to bring together such an incredible array of talented, record-breaking musicians to put on a performance for the ages."

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show line is one of the best

The Super Bowl halftime show always delivers big names and epic performances. They have covered multiple genres, such as classic rock, country, and pop. This year they are going exclusively with an actual hip-hop theme for the first time. The last time a hip-hop artist was featured in a Super Bowl halftime show was backlink in 2004.

Hosted by the city of Houston, hip-hop artists Diddy and Nelly appeared alongside artists from other genres as well. In addition to being the last Super Bowl halftime show to feature hip-hop, the 2004 version was also the last time that a large group of varying recorded artists shared the stage. Since then, the show has only gone with one headliner and maybe a few special guests at times, except in 2020 when Jennifer Lopez and Shakira shared the headline.

Also Read

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show truly has five headliners who are all superstars in their own right. It would be a massive deal if any of these five artists were announced individually to be doing the halftime show.

The fact that all five of them are doing it together is incredible. The NFL went above and beyond for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar