NFL commissioner Roger Goodell set to feature on latest episode on ManningCast

In what could be the ManningCast's best guest yet, the Manning brothers will be interviewing the NFL commissioner himself, Roger Goodell. According to a tweet released by those associated with the program, Omaha Productions, Goodell will speak with Peyton and Eli Manning, while the three watch the upcoming Steelers-Browns Monday Night Football game on January 3, 2022.

What will Roger Goodell be asked about on the ManningCast?

The decision to bring Goodell onto the program gives the commissioner a chance to speak on some of the big issues surrounding the game today. The biggest questions asked could center around Covid-19 and the league's handling of the outbreaks this season.

Within the last few weeks, a relatively Covid-free season turned into a warzone, with hundreds of players catching the illness and missing time. Within the last several days, the NFL instituted a game-changing alteration to the Covid-19 quarantine guidelines.

The NFL rolled back the Covid-19 quarantine period from ten days to five, providing the virus' symptoms are in remission or are entirely non-existent. The change comes around the same time that the CDC, also, rolled back its quarantine guidelines.

Will Peyton and Eli Manning be the ones to put the screws on Roger Goodell and attempt to get some answers on his league's midseason change? Rule changes mid-season are a rarity in sports, as one "making up the rules as they go along" destroys the legitimacy of the contest.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter In a memo sent this morning, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is asking all home teams in Week 17 to observe a moment of silence in memory of the legendary John Madden. In a memo sent this morning, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is asking all home teams in Week 17 to observe a moment of silence in memory of the legendary John Madden. https://t.co/S0cGMHbhIY

The change to a five-day quarantine, instead of a ten-day quarantine, will have ramifications for games coming up to and including the Super Bowl. This will be one of Goodell's best chances to speak directly to the biggest concentration of fans and assure them that the NFL product has not been tarnished.

Will the interview take that tone in the middle of a football game while the Manning brothers sit with the man who represents their favorite sport? Not many are keeping their hopes up. That said, some are hoping that Goodell has a prepared statement to give that addresses these concerns preemptively.

Monday Night Football's Steelers-Browns matchup features Baker Mayfield taking on Ben Roethlisberger for potentially the last time. Rumors and unsure statements about and coming from Roethlisberger about his retirement are as loud as they've been. Between Goodell, the Manning Brothers, and Roethlisberger's potential final home game, Monday Night Football is shaping up to be a banger in Week 17.

