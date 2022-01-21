Will Eli and Peyton Manning return for Manningcast next season?

The Manningcast was a massive hit in the eyes of most people who tuned in this season. After years of watching ESPN attempt to fill the Gruden-Tirico void, the Manningcast was a breath of fresh air and a product unique to the network. With 2021 wrapping up, some may be wondering if the Manning brothers will be back next season. Here's what we know.

Peyton and Eli Manning II: the return of the Manningcast

According to NFL Rumors, brothers Peyton and Eli Manning will be back in 2022. This time, they will be cleared to cover 20 games. Based on this information, it appears that they will be doing even more Manningcast episodes next season. There were multi-week breaks throughout the current season. In 2022, there will be no such breaks.

NFL Rumors @nflrums

The duo will be back next season. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are under contract to return for 20 more #ManningCast games over the next two seasons with ESPN.The duo will be back next season. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are under contract to return for 20 more #ManningCast games over the next two seasons with ESPN.The duo will be back next season.

Based on the news, it looks like every week that ESPN has a game, the alternate broadcast will also be available. NFL fans throughout the country are likely pumping their fists after getting the news. Now, if fans choose, they don't have to listen to the conventional hosts if they don't want to. They can simply flip over to ESPN 2 (as one would assume the current channel would remain the same).

Could the ManninCast pioneer a trend of alternate broadcasts?

With the alternate broadcast getting a second season, one has to wonder if other networks will have their own versions of the program in the future. Of course, it wouldn't be the Manning brothers, but alternate broadcasts featuring a duo of famous ex-players interviewing celebrities could be the new fad in the NFL.

Kayleigh McEnany @kayleighmcenany Watching Peyton & Eli comment on a so far underwhelming game makes it far more entertaining!



Loving the Mannings! Watching Peyton & Eli comment on a so far underwhelming game makes it far more entertaining!Loving the Mannings! https://t.co/6wWgbtVauS

Imagine if CBS, FOX, and NBC each had their own version of the Manningcast. For example, perhaps one would have Drew Brees and Larry Fitzgerald, while another network would have Greg Olsen and Cam Newton, and yet another would have a different duo. That said, this future is likely still several seasons away.

To get there, the Manning brothers' program would need to match or beat their numbers from 2021. There remains a chance that the brothers' program could fade as people get their fill. How long will it take to get to that point? ESPN appears eager to find out.

If it takes only a year before ratings start to fall, the program could fade into the ether. However, if it can maintain the same or an increased level of interest, the program could be around for quite some time.

That said, with news breaking in recent weeks that Peyton Manning is interested in purchasing the Denver Broncos, one wonders how long he will stay with the show, but that is a different conversation.

