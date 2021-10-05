NFL Rumors: Larry Fitzgerald to return for one last run with high-flying Cardinals?

Once upon a time, not too long ago, Larry Fitzgerald was one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. With the skill of Jerry Rice and the footwork of a ballerina, Fitzgerald was the quintessential receiver during his era of football.

He was something of an anomaly in the league as he remained with only one team, the Arizona Cardinals, for the entirety of his 17-year career. His last season with the Cardinals came in 2020 when he ended with one touchdown and 409 yards in a much-reduced role at that point.

After his last season, Fitzgerald became a free agent. With no official word on retirement from Fitzgerald, could he possibly be interested in a return to the Cardinals?

Larry Fitzgerald and the possibility of returning to the Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals sit pretty atop the NFC West division, which is littered with great teams that are all currently either over .500 or .500. Just yesterday, they faced NFC West rivals (and undefeated at the time) the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams were looking to go to 4-0 but instead, it was the Cardinals winning by a score of 37-20.

With things going well, would it benefit the Cardinals to sign Fitzgerald? And would he be interested in doing so if the opportunity presented itself? Just a few months ago, before the start of the season, Larry Fitzgerald's father, Larry Fitzgerald Sr., posted a somewhat cryptic tweet about his son's whereabouts at the time.

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. @FitzBeatSr @KenPRealty I played golf with my son yesterday he beats me now.His length and accuracy kills my short game.He is enjoying life.👍Still in great condition mentally and physically. @KenPRealty I played golf with my son yesterday he beats me now.His length and accuracy kills my short game.He is enjoying life.👍Still in great condition mentally and physically.

The tweet from Larry Fitzgerald read:

"I played golf with my son yesterday...he beats me now. His length and accuracy kills my short game. He is enjoying life. Still in great condition mentally and physically."

While some saw the tweet as simply a father tweeting about what he and his son were up to on a lazy late summer day, others took it as a cryptic sign to the Cardinals that should they need help offensively, his son was still in great shape physically and mentally.

As for Larry Fitzgerald Jr., he has yet to show his hands as to whether he is interested in playing or not. One would have to believe that he is indeed interested in helping his former team get back to the promised land, the Super Bowl, as he did back in Super Bowl XLIII.

With MVP candidate Kyler Murray at quarterback and all-world receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Fitzgerald's decision might just be made a bit easier.

