Is DeAndre Hopkins playing tonight vs LA Rams in Week 4?

Since being traded, DeAndre Hopkins has provided the cultural shift the Arizona Cardinals franchise needed. Hopkins played at an All-Pro level in 2020 with 1,407 yards on 115 receptions. Through the first three weeks of the 2021 season, Hopkins has already scored three touchdowns.

DeAndre Hopkins revealed a rib injury after Week 2 that almost held him out of action. He suited up and was part of their 34-33 victory. In Week 3, Hopkins' status was up in the air again.

Hopkins pushed through the pain but wasn't much of a factor with just three catches for 21 yards. The question is will Hopkins play against divisional rivals the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4?

Is DeAndre Hopkins playing against the Rams?

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Players expected to play Sunday include T.J. Watt, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, Curtis Samuel, Darrell Henderson Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins. Players expected to play Sunday include T.J. Watt, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, Curtis Samuel, Darrell Henderson Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Hopkins will play today. The only practice DeAndre Hopkins missed this week was on Wednesday. He was a full participant on Thursday and Friday. Rib injuries are a matter of pushing through the pain. Amari Cooper of the Dallas Cowboys is an example of that.

DeAndre Hopkins wasn't himself in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The downfield element to his game was missing, and his three catches were for small-yard totals. But it was his first game since suffering the injury. He could be better this week since he's had a week to get used to playing through the injury.

The Cardinals need DeAndre Hopkins against Jalen Ramsey and the Rams.

To beat the Rams, the Cardinals need Hopkins to not only suit up but play to his standards. The Cardinals' offense has more depth than last season, which takes some of the pressure off Hopkins. But the Rams defense has Jalen Ramsey, who is playing like the best cornerback in football this year.

Chuck Harris @chuckh3



Ramsey has held Hopkins to 28 or fewer yards four times and the last 3 straight. Hopkins has been held scoreless in 7 of the 9 games.



Since 2016, DeAndre Hopkins and Jalen Ramsey have faced off 9 times, and it's mostly been one-sided.Ramsey has held Hopkins to 28 or fewer yards four times and the last 3 straight. Hopkins has been held scoreless in 7 of the 9 games.



Ramsey has held Hopkins to 28 or fewer yards four times and the last 3 straight. Hopkins has been held scoreless in 7 of the 9 games.



#AZCardinals https://t.co/4OHx3PRPDn

Ramsey dominated Hopkins in their nine head-to-head matchups. DeAndre Hopkins' athleticism and skilled route-running are his biggest strengths as a player. Ramsey is one of the few defensive backs in the NFL who has enough athleticism to keep up with him.

But Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that Ramsey won't cover Hopkins the entire game. This season, the Rams have used Ramsey differently than just lining him up on the outside. They've lined him up in the slot, which is something he never used to do. It's a change Ramsey has thrived in.

Tyler Dragon @TheTylerDragon Jalen Ramsey won't travel all the time with DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday, according to Rams coach Sean McVay: "Jalen's versatility as well as DeAndre's versatility will be on display. Sometimes they will be aligned on one another…These are two premium players at their positions." Jalen Ramsey won't travel all the time with DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday, according to Rams coach Sean McVay: "Jalen's versatility as well as DeAndre's versatility will be on display. Sometimes they will be aligned on one another…These are two premium players at their positions."

The Cardinals will need Hopkins to score and contribute against the juggernaut that is the Rams offense. This year, the Rams are averaging 31.7 points per game. Cooper Kupp has been the most productive wide receiver in the league. Don't be surprised if this game becomes a shootout.

