Why the Los Angeles Rams offense will be even stronger in Week 4 

The Los Angeles Rams have been on a tear as of late. They recently beat out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in easy fashion, hinting at the fact that they could be the kings of the NFC.

Although they are 3-0, the Rams have been missing a key component of their offense.

After having dealt with an injury since Week 2 Darrell Henderson Jr. is set to return to the team. With Henderson back in the fold, how much stronger can the Rams offense get?

What impact will Darrell Henderson have for the Rams?

Darrell Henderson had a respectable Week 1 showing. He was able to log 70 yards and 1 TD on 16 carries.

His Week 2 was a little short of great with 53 yards on 13 carries, but that could be because of the rib cartilage injury that he suffered.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Rams’ RB Darrell Henderson, who is questionable for Sunday due to a rib injury, is not expected to play today vs. the Buccaneers, per source. Rams’ RB Darrell Henderson, who is questionable for Sunday due to a rib injury, is not expected to play today vs. the Buccaneers, per source.

Henderson has been brought back slowly, ensuring that he can remain a bigger part of the Rams offense, which is already producing fantastic numbers.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently #2 in overall touchdown passes with 9. Stafford trails Tom Brady by only 1 touchdown.

In Henderson's absence, the Rams have relied heavily on Sony Michel. Michel picked up 67 yards on 20 carries in Week 3. The 26-year-old running back is more of a goal-line threat instead of a three-down back. With Henderson returning, the Rams will have a much stronger duo in their backfield.

The Rams in 2020 had a much stronger rushing attack with carries being shared between Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson, and Malcolm Brown.

Unfortunately, Cam Akers was lost for the season to an ACL tear. Malcolm Brown found his way to the Miami Dolphins in the offseason.

The Rams will look to return to a sort of dual rushing attack, with Henderson handling the main carries and Sony Michel coming in as a complement to Henderson's ability.

With Matthew Stafford, the current MVP favorite, and Cooper Kupp playing at such a high level, the addition of Henderson back to the fold will produce a much more dangerous offense that the Rams will lean on to stay undefeated.

With the Rams hosting the red-hot Arizona Cardinals next, they will look to count on their rushing attack. Although the Cardinals boast a strong defensive front with their anchor Chandler Jones, they are still weak when it comes to stopping the run.

Lindsey Thiry @LindseyThiry Rams RB Darrell Henderson is on the field stretching with teammates. Sean McVay said the hope is that he’ll return this week from a rib cartilage injury. McVay will be available tomorrow to discuss. Rams RB Darrell Henderson is on the field stretching with teammates. Sean McVay said the hope is that he’ll return this week from a rib cartilage injury. McVay will be available tomorrow to discuss. https://t.co/HSJS8GmCQk

The Cardinals are currently in the middle of the pack against the rush. They are allowing a big 140 yards rushing per game. If Henderson's injury doesn't linger, he should make an immediate impact.

As of today, Henderson is currently listed as questionable and practiced on a limited basis. He should have no issues returning to the lineup come Sunday.

If Henderson returns, expect the Rams to remain one of the few undefeated teams in the NFL.

