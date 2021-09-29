3 Strongest and Weakest NFC teams entering NFL Week 4

Three weeks into the NFL season, the NFC has some unbeaten teams and franchises trying to find their first win. There are also teams in the conference that are looking a bit shaky to begin the season.

As teams prepare for Week 4, it is worth taking a look at the strongest and weakest NFC teams.

3 Strongest NFC teams

#1 Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are 3-0, and last Sunday, they defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After years of struggling to make his scheme work with below-average quarterback Jared Goff, head coach Sean McVay now has Matthew Stafford calling the shots on the field for the Rams.

The difference between the quarterbacks is enormous. For the first time in McVay's career as a HC, he has a QB that can fire precise missiles down the field, and the 95 points scored in three games shows how well the offense is playing.

Dub @WMsDiary Sean McVay every time Matthew Stafford throws that ball Sean McVay every time Matthew Stafford throws that ball https://t.co/t5GcYhWVhx

The Rams also have an elite defense with Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

Three weeks later, the Rams are the strongest NFC team and probably the strongest NFL team as well.

#2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If this list were from Week 2 to Week 3, Brady and the Bucs would probably be #1. The reigning champions have scored103. The problem is, the team has had 88 points scored against the defense.

The offense is red hot, but the defense is not playing as it did last year. The fact that cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean are battling injuries does not help the team.

#3 Green Bay Packers

The Packers have Aaron Rodgers.

That is the sole reason the team lies in third among all NFC teams.

The current MVP can win games all by himself. He did exactly that against the San Franciso 49ers on Sunday Night Football. In 37 seconds, Rodgers conducted a six-play, 42 yards drive and gave Mason Crosby the chance to win the game with a field goal.

Does the defense have problems? Yes, especially in the secondary. But when you have Aaron Rodgers on the team, you will always be a team that is difficult to beat. And you will always figure to be one of the top teams in the NFC and perhaps the league.

Honorable mentions:

Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers. Both are 3-0, but both have faced at least one weaker team.

3 Weakest NFC teams

#1 New York Giants

The Giants did not inspire any confidence in fans over the first three weeks of the season. Even when they are playing well, everyone waits for the moment everything will derail as was the case against the Washington Football Team and the Atlanta Falcons.

Against the Denver Broncos, the Giants never got on the right track.

The Giants are 0-3 and have played two games at home. Blake Martinez, Nick Gates and Shane Lemieux will miss the rest of the season due to injuries. Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Kenny Golladay are also dealing with injuries.

The Giants are a dysfunctional team that seems closer to an 0-17 than having a winning record. They are indeed the weakest NFC team.

Angel Hernandez Resurgence Bandwagon @AngelBandwagon Embarrassing start to the season for the New York giants. Too many early injuries as well. Time to tank for the best overall pick. Embarrassing start to the season for the New York giants. Too many early injuries as well. Time to tank for the best overall pick.

#2 Detroit Lions

Like the Giants, the Lions are also 0-3. But if it were not for a heartbreaking 66-yard NFL record breaking field goal by Justin Tucker, the team would have upset the Baltimore Ravens.

The Lions have many problems, especially at the quarterback position. But the team at least shows some will to win, which is the opposite of the Giants.

That is why I have the Lions as the second weakest NFC team.

#3 Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are rebuilding. Matt Ryan is not the quarterback that he once was, and the roster is full of holes. But each week the team puts up a fight, which is a plus.

Also Read

The Falcons were on the verge of upsetting the Bucs in Tampa, but two mistakes led to a terrible loss. The Falcons also exploited the weaknesses of the New York Giants to earn their first win of the season.

The Falcons may not win many games this year, but they do not surrender easily. That is why I have the Falcons as the third weakest team in the NFC.

Edited by LeRon Haire