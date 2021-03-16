NFL: Why did Drew Brees decide to retire?

After 20 amazing years in the NFL, Drew Brees decided on Sunday that he was ready to retire. Brees has been a professional football player on and off the field. He was a quarterback who could take the blame for a loss and put successes and failures on his shoulders.

Drew Brees took on the role as a franchise quarterback for the New Orleans Saints and played it to the best of his ability for the last 20 years. Brees has played through a number of injuries throughout his 20 years in the NFL.

NFL: What made Drew Brees retire from the NFL?

Wild Card Round - Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints

According to his wife Brittany, Drew Brees played a full season with a torn rotator cuff, a torn fascia in his foot, 11 broken ribs and a collapsed lung. With all these injuries, Drew Brees still suited up and played. He did miss time for the ribs and collapsed lung, but he wanted to suit up and play.

Drew Brees' wife says Drew played this season with: A torn rotator cuff, a torn fascia in his foot, 11 broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Ben Roethlisberger calls this “Sunday” pic.twitter.com/nrWnFVodLu — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) January 20, 2021

His injuries had to play a big role in his retirement because the older an athlete gets, the longer it takes for them to recover. Drew added this statement about his 20-year career in the NFL, which was posted along with a heart-warming video of Brees' kids announcing their dad's retirement.

“After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football. Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. ‘Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories.

“My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more. I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now, my real life‘s work begins!”

Advertisement

Even though Drew Brees retired from the NFL, it's hard to think that he will not land a job somewhere as a coach. The New Orleans Saints could offer him a position inside their organization. While this may not happen right away, Drew Brees will surely be back in football in some capacity sooner rather than later.