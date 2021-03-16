How long was Drew Brees in the NFL?

Drew Brees officially announced his retirement on Sunday. His children announced the decision through Brees' Instagram account. Drew Brees' retirement was not a surprise, but it's a tough loss for the NFL.

Drew Brees has been one of the best quarterbacks on and off the field since being drafted by the Chargers in 2001. Brees spent five years with the San Diego Chargers before joining the New Orleans Saints. Brees has spent the last 15 years of his NFL career with the Saints.

Let's take a look at the last 20 years where Drew Brees has played and excelled quarterback in the NFL.

NFL: Drew Brees' 20 year NFL career

Divisional Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

The San Diego Chargers selected former Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees with their 32nd overall pick in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft. During his five years with the Chargers, Drew Brees completed 62.2% of his passes for 12,348 passing yards. He added 80 passing touchdowns and 53 interceptions.

The New Orleans Saints took a gamble on Drew Brees during the 2006 free agency period. Since Drew Brees joined forces with Sean Payton, his career sky rocketed to the top. In his first season with the New Orleans Saints, Drew Brees threw for 4,418 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

During the 2008-2009 NFL season, Drew Brees led the New Orleans Saints to the Super Bowl. He went head-to-head with Peyton Manning and brought home his first Super Bowl ring. On top of his first Super Bowl championship, Drew Brees was named the 2008 NFL AP Offensive Player of the Year.

Let's take a look at all the accomplishments that Drew Brees has obtained during his 20 years in the NFL.

Drew Brees' NFL Career Accomplishments and Awards

-- 2004 NFL AP Comeback Player of the Year

-- 2006 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year

-- 2008 NFL AP Offensive Player of the Year

-- 2009 NFL Bert Bell Award (Player of the Year)

-- 2009 NFL Super Bowl MVP

-- 2011 NFL AP Offensive Player of the Year

-- 10x NFL Top 100 player

Drew Brees has also been selected to 13 NFL Pro Bowls and he was also selected to the 2006 First Team All-Pro team.

Drew Brees' NFL Career Stats

-- Completions: 7,142

-- Attempts: 10,551

-- Completion percentage: 67.7%

-- Passing yards: 80,358 yards

-- Touchdowns: 571

-- Interceptions: 243

Drew Brees has also added 752 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns on 498 rushing attempts. Brees was not known for his mobility but that did not stop him from making plays with his feet in the last 20 years. Drew Brees will go down as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game of football.