NFL Rumors: Peyton Manning now cleared to take over Denver Broncos as new owner

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning may have made his career with the Indianapolis Colts, but it seems his time with the Denver Broncos has led him to lay down roots.

The former five-time NFL MVP, who is now a full-time resident in the Denver area and is seen with his kids at every Broncos home game, may want to be even more involved in the organization.

With the circumstances revolving around the ownership of the Denver Broncos in the headlines the last few months, many have speculated that the two-time Super Bowl winner may be interested in joining an ownership group to purchase the team.

Just a few months ago, Peyton Manning denied rumors that he would buy the Denver Broncos, jokingly saying that he didn't have the billions of dollars necessary to make the purchase.

But just last week, a ruling in the ongoing Denver Broncos ownership saga was made which may open the door to not only Peyton Manning but also former Broncos quarterback John Elway (President of Football Operations for the team) into making a push into the franchise's ownership.

NFL Rumors: Could John Elway or Peyton Manning take over as the next Broncos owner?

Washington Football Team v Denver Broncos

Former Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen made the decision to place the team ownership into a family trust in 2014 when he was first diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Since he passed away in 2019, there has been an ongoing battle with ownership and who would run it.

Last week, a ruling was made in the case and the team will now go up for sale in an auction.

Last week, a ruling was made in the case and the team will now go up for sale in an auction. Although the highest bidder would likely "win" the auction, the transaction of a new owner would need to be approved by the other 31 NFL owners.

If the owners don't approve of the highest bidder, then another ownership group in the running may be awarded the team.

It is currently rumored that there are six different groups with their eyes set on becoming the next owner of the Denver Broncos. Both John Elway and Peyton Manning, former Broncos quarterbacks, are rumored to be in different groups, both as possible minority owners.

It's unknown who the majority owners of each group are.

It is currently rumored that there are six different groups with their eyes set on becoming the next owner of the Denver Broncos.

Forbes recently accessed the Denver Broncos value at about $3.75 billion dollars. But there is speculation that through an auction sale, the team could go for over $4 billion.

While the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback currently doesn't have a position within the Denver Broncos organization, John Elway does. So, if his group does in fact acquire ownership of the Broncos, there is a question of whether he may step down as President of Football Operations.

