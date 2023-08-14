Ex-wife of Johnny Manziel, Bre Tiesi's divorce party once happened to raise many eyebrows

It was a party that had everyone talking about, and it wasn't your usual gathering. Johnny Manziel's ex-wife, Bre Tiesi, celebrated her divorce in style, throwing a party that raised eyebrows and had social media buzzing on all fronts.

In 2019, Tiesi, a stunning 30-year-old model, made sure her official split from Manziel was marked with unforgettable memories. She shared snaps from the event while hanging out with her bikini friends under the Miami sun. And if that wasn't enough, she even busted out a celebratory shake that caught the attention of her near 500,000 followers at the time.

The divorce party was a sight to behold, complete with a red broken heart-shaped cake that had some clever words written on it. It was the ultimate statement of moving on, saying:

"I do, I did, I’m officially done. Thanks to all my girls for the craziest divorce party. No shade to J, wish you nothing but the best, love ya."

Johnny Manziel ex-wife, Bri Tiesi (right), showing her heartbroken cake (Credits: Instagram/@bre_tiesi)

Tiesi's caption thanked her friends for the wild divorce party and made sure to extend warm wishes to her ex-husband, Johnny Manziel. Her Instagram post showed a photo of her in a single-piece swimsuit. The word "single" was boldly written on the back.

Manziel took the news in stride and good faith. He responded to the post with 10 laughing emojis. It's clear that despite their split, there might be no hard feelings. But who knows?

Comments on Bre Tiesi IG post of her divorce part (Credits: Instagram/@bre_tiesi)

Behind the scenes: The relationship timeline of Johnny Manziel and Bre Tiesi

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Tiesi and Manziel's love story had its moments. The couple got engaged in 2017. They tied the knot in 2018 at a California courthouse.

Their divorce had been a long time coming, since 2019. Bre Tiesi stopped following him on Instagram, and six months later, the divorce papers were filed. Her IG post simply said:

"vows were broken"

Johnny Manziel, once a promising first-round NFL draft pick, soared to the heights of college football glory, winning the prestigious Heisman trophy in 2012. However, his NFL journey ended after two seasons, and the disappointment was palpable as his career fizzled out.

Amid the drama, Bre Tiesi's divorce party became a memorable moment in their story. One can call this a chapter closed with a splash which left everyone talking about the day she flaunted herself being "Single."