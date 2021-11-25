"Finally a single man again" - Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel takes to social media to celebrate divorce with Bre Tiesi

It's rare to see a newly divorced couple celebrating their split on social media, but would you expect anything less from former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel?

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Browns' former first-round pick, Johnny Manziel, and model Bre Tiesi had finalized their divorce. The two had been separated since 2019.

Johnny Manziel and Bre Tiesi married in March 2018, staying together for about a year before eventually splitting.

TMZ reports that California court records indicate a judge signed off on the divorce earlier in November. Here's Bre Tiesi's reaction to the news as she and some of her friends celebrated her divorce in Miami.

Game 7 @game7__



itsgame7.com/bre-tiesi-cele… That's one way to celebrate divorcing Johnny Manziel. That's one way to celebrate divorcing Johnny Manziel. itsgame7.com/bre-tiesi-cele…

Johnny Manziel was also seen celebrating the official divorce. On Bre Tiesi's Instagram, Manziel commented on a photo of her "divorce party," responding with a ton of laughing emojis. He also shared his own Instagram stories to congratulate his now-ex-wife, stating: "Congrats to us Bri Tiesi. Finally a single man again."

While it may seem like the two are sort of malicious towards each other, the reality is quite the opposite. After their engagement and prior to the wedding, Johnny Manziel was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and stated Bre helped him through a very difficult time in his life.

"I wouldn't be here right now if it wasn't for my relationship and getting married," Manziel had said at the time, as per TMZ. "I wouldn't have the same attitude towards everything else if I wouldn't have gone through the divorce and stuff, too. I wouldn't have gone through that with Bre. 100 percent there's no chance."

Bre Tiesi also said that the two of them are "still cool" after their split and that the divorce was a good thing for both of them.

Johnny Manziel's football career has since stalled out. He last played for the Fan Controlled Football league earlier in the year. He hasn't been a part of the Cleveland Browns since 2016, going to the CFL and the AAF during the Browns' short-lived 2019 season.

Edited by Piyush Bisht