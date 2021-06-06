What is Johnny Manziel's net worth? How much did he make in the NFL?

Johnny Manziel has made a good chunk of money from endorsements, his NFL career, and career earnings from other football leagues. According to celebrity net worth, Johnny Manziel has a net worth of $6 million. He currently has an annual salary of $2 million.

Johnny Manziel played for the Fan Controlled Football league, and he made roughly $400 to $750. Manziel made around $1,600 to $3,000 a month from the FCF. He also made appearances in the Canadian Football League (CFL). Manziel has a base salary of $120,000 with the Hamilton Tigers-Cats.

During an interview with Barstool Sports, Johnny Manziel broke the news about how he made money while playing college football at Texas A&M.

Johnny Manziel told Barstool Sports that two different individuals approached him about signing memorabilia. He mentioned that one guy paid him $3,000 to sign 10,000 pieces of memorabilia, and another man gave him a number for a guy who would pay him $30,000 to sign memorabilia.

The Texas A&M quarterback made the majority of his net worth from the NFL. Let's take a look at how much money the former NFL quarterback made during his career.

How much did Johnny Manziel make during his NFL career?

Cleveland Browns introduce Justin Gilbert and Johnny Manziel

The Cleveland Browns selected former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel with their 22nd overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. Manziel played two seasons with the Browns. There were high hopes for Johnny Manziel heading into his rookie season with the Browns.

Manziel started eight out of a possible 14 games for the Cleveland Browns over two years with the team. The Cleveland Browns signed Johnny Manziel to an entry-level contract. Manziel's contract was a four-year, $8.2 million deal, but off the field, issues limited his ability to fulfill his contract with the team.

Johnny Manziel still made an excellent living playing in the NFL. His career earnings with the Cleveland Browns checked in at $7.7 million. On top of his NFL earnings, Johnny Manziel made money by appearing in commercials.

Manziel made commercial appearances for Collection Auto Group, MusclePharm, Panini America, and TopLine Game Labs. Johnny Manziel made roughly $100,000 from each company he appeared in commercials for throughout his NFL career.

Johnny Manziel has said that his football career is behind him, but he has not mentioned what he plans on doing in the future.

