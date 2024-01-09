Former NBA star and Michigan alumnus Jalen Rose is enjoying himself at the College Football Playoff championship game. The Wolverines have been dominant against Washington, taking a 17-10 lead at halftime. And Rose is cheering on his alma mater every step of the way.

Jalen Rose shared a video of himself from the stands as Michigan continues to win. In the video, Rose trolled Washington for its underwhelming performance. He also said that he believes that the Wolverines will have an easy time defeating the Huskies and emerging as the 2023 national champions.

"Whaddup tho it's Jalen Rose. And we learned last year from losing to TCU. And by the way, I'll say our quarterback, he monster. But its our turn. You gotta be ready our football squad. And I think we'll wax them. Hail to the victors," Rose said.

It looks like Rose's words are coming to fruition. Running back Donovan Edwards has scored two touchdowns and James Turner kicked a 31-yard field goal to give Michigan a lead as the first half comes to an end. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. lessened the deficit with a TD pass to Jalen McMillan as the second quarter came to a close.

For Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to win his first national championship, the team needs to keep the defense tight on the field. Michigan's defensive line put up a great performance so far, limiting Washington's offense. But with two quarters left, it could be anyone's game in the end.

Jalen Rose vibing with Michigan fans at the CFP championship game

While his alma mater inching closer to its first national championship in 25 years, former NBA star Jalen Rose was vibing and cheering on the Wolverines with other Michigan fans at NRG Stadium.

Jalen Rose shared a video on X of himself and other fans cheering on the team.

"Run the ball. Bully them. We recruit three hundred pounders. They recruit two hundred and seventy five pounders. BULLY THEM! Lets go!!" Rose screamed in the video.

It will be interesting to see how the second half of the game plays out. Can Washington make a comeback? Or will Michigan cruise on to win everything in the end?

