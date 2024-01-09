After a long high-octane battle on the gridiron, the Michigan Wolverines emerged as the CFP Champions for the 2023 season by defeating Washington. Jim Harbaugh has finally succeeded in his quest to lead the Wolverines to a natty since taking over back in 2015.

Michigan had a dominant upper hand in the game against the Huskies at the NRG Stadium and ended as winners with the final score reading 34-13 in their favor.

However, not all fans were elated with Michigan's win. Some fans including the Washington fanbase were irked with the way the referees officiated the CFP national championship game. They were especially angered about a holding call that negated a huge play for the Huskies to make a comeback.

One fan even went on to state that the Wolverines must have allegedly bribed the officials to make calls in their favor.

"MICHIGAN PAID OFF THE REFS"

Here are a few more reactions of fans irked with the way the CFP National Championship game went about:

Washington's offense was already having a tough time coping with Michigan's defense. Michael Penix Jr. could not replicate his performance for the Huskies like he did against Texas, as he recorded only 255 passing yards and one TD pass with two interceptions. His inability to find passes left a huge dent on Washington's offensive firepower and ultimately cost them the game.

Referees call off a big play for Washington due to holding

One of the biggest plays for the Huskies was called out due to a holding penalty. They had a 2nd-and-10 inside their own 33-yard line when Michael Penix Jr. found Rome Odunze with a pass before stumbling out of bounds. This was the moment when Washington had a chance to make a comeback.

Unfortunately, the play was called back because of a holding call against right tackle Roger Rosengarten. His left hand caught the shoulder of Michigan Edge rusher Braiden McGregor. This led to the referees flagging the tackle and ultimately negating any chance for the Huskies to make a comeback.

