The LSU Tigers have a star coming in the Class of 2025 as wide receiver Dakorien Moore officially announced his commitment on Saturday. He is a five-star prospect and continues to bolster the Tigers' top-10 class in 2025 right now. Moore is joining with four-star right end JD LaFleur and four-star interior offensive lineman Brett Bordelon right now.

Dakorien Moore has been considered to be one of the ten greatest players in the nation and had offers from Texas and Oregon. He has been widely considered as the second-best wide receiver in the Class of 2025.

This should be interesting to see as he is a smaller player at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds. Moore has blazing speed, though, and was able to finish his sophomore high school football season in 2022 with 44 catches for 764 yards (17.4 yards per reception) with six touchdowns for the Texas 6A D-I state champions. How strong will this make the LSU Tigers as they secured Dakorien Moore?

How bright is the future for the LSU Tigers after having Dakorien Moore commit?

The LSU Tigers continue to have talent coming through the pipelines after having wide receiver Dakorien Moore announce his commitment to the program. Coach Brian Kelly has been vocal about being a contender in the Southeastern Conference in the future, and adding incredible talent definitely helps that happen.

The LSU Tigers have some incredible wide receivers that are in the National Football League, and that could have enticed Moore, but the structure Kelly brings is significant as well. There is going to be a lot of competition in the SEC, especially with Texas and Oklahoma joining in 2024. However, this continues to make the Tigers a legitimate threat in the college football world.

Having an incredible wide receiver can take a lot of pressure off the quarterback and also help in recruiting. Why wouldn't a quarterback want to join the LSU Tigers right now? They look to be building something after Kelly brought them to the SEC Championship Game in his first year as coach.

The LSU Tigers are going to continue to find players that can be threats on the field, and Moore is just another example of that. Do not be shocked to hear more recruiting news come out about the Tigers landing another top prospect as the LSU brand continues to be on the rise. This will just make the SEC a whole lot tougher in the coming years.