FOMO strikes Shedeur Sanders as he looks set to miss out on watching Julian Lewis & Co. during his visit to Colorado

Shedeur Sanders' time with Colorado has run its course. He's headed to the professional ranks as one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. His father, coach Deion Sanders, will have to forge ahead with a new passer, a battle that figures to be between Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and highly regarded freshman Julian Lewis.

On the "2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders" podcast on Friday, Sanders talked about how much he's been able to pay attention to his father's program now that he's not part of it.

"I'm so focused on what I'm doing, and the receivers and getting ready for pro day, like, I haven't watched anything," Shedeur Sanders said. "But, I seen (Julian Lewis do my celebration). You know, but other than, it's not like I'm in there being able to watch film or watch anything.

"That's why I'm mad when we got out here to Colorado, they go on spring break, right? It would've been cool watching them practice, you know, and then throwing and all that stuff."

Comments begin at 10:50

Shedeur Sanders didn't take part in any college all-star games or the NFL scouting combine. He spoke to the media at the latter, ruffling some feathers in the process, but will audition in front of NFL teams at Colorado's upcoming showcase.

Will Julian Lewis take over for Shedeur Sanders?

Julian Lewis is still young. He reclassified to join Coach Prime and the Buffaloes early, and was regarded by 247 Sports as the No. 9 player at his position in the Class of 2025. He's trying to get up to speed as quickly as possible as he competes with Salter, an experienced passer, to lead Colorado.

Lewis laid out his goals for the spring while meeting with media earlier this month.

"Honestly, just to grow and get stronger and learn the offense," Lewis said. "Of course, everybody thinks it's a quarterback battle and stuff like that, but we got such great quarterbacks in the room and great personalities. I love being around the guys every day and happy to be here."

The young passer said he's not tense about the road ahead as he competes with Salter for the starting gig.

"Not particularly," Lewis said. "I got more to prove to myself than anybody else. I've been called overrated since I was seven. It is what it is on that part of football."

Whoever takes over for Shedeur Sanders will have pretty large shoes to fill. Sanders was one of the best passers in the country last season, and former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum believes he can grow into one of the 15 best signal-callers at the next level. For now, he's waiting to see where he ends up.

