The latest quarterbacks to secure titles under Nick Saban's leadership at the Crimson Tide recently revealed the legendary coach's final championship ring.

Prior to the Crimson Tide's A-Day spring game on Saturday. Jalen Milroe and Bryce Young joined a group of Alabama staff to present Saban with the ring honoring Alabama's 2023 SEC championship.

Saban was surprised when he saw a huge ring sitting in the box.

"This is not really the ring, right?" asked Nick Saban to Young and Milroe. "So you guys think I should wear this?" Saban asked again before slipping the oversized piece of jewelry onto his finger.

"Now that is a ring. I knew they were getting bigger and bigger and bigger. But I thought there was some limit."

Alabama's victory over Georgia, 27-24, in the league championship game marked Saban's 11th SEC Championship win, spanning his tenures at LSU and Alabama. With this milestone, he now owns more conference title rings than he can wear on both his hands.

The former Alabama coach also motivated the Crimson Tide squad.

"I want you to know, I'm your best supporter. I'm going to stay behind the scenes, but you know where I'm at. If you need me, come see me, because I love you all and I want to see you be successful."

Nick Saban will join CFB analysts Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit for 2024 NFL draft night

Despite retiring as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, it was clear to all the college hoops fans that the seven-time national champion would not stay away from the college football world.

Nick Saban will be part of ESPN's broadcast of the 2024 NFL draft. After his retirement, the former HC agreed to join ESPN College GameDay for the upcoming college football season. But before that, he will be part of ESPN's draft day coverage.

As per a press release, Saban will be on the ABC crew, alongside Rece Davis, Field Yates, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pete Thamel, and Laura Rutledge.

Saban will provide player analysis with an emphasis on storytelling. He will provide the draftee's background information and journey to the NFL.

Along with working with ESPN for their NFL draft coverage, the former head coach will also make appearances tied to SEC Media Days, including SEC Network.

