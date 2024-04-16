WATCH: Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law Samira Saban shares uplifting video as former Alabama HC enjoys Kalen DeBoer’s first A-Day from afar

Nick Saban's daughter-in-law, Samira Saban, brought some warmth to Alabama's A-Day spring football game with her presence. Spotted in a stunning white dress, Samira cheered on the Crimson Tide, standing alongside Nick Saban. Have a look:

This was Samira's first appearance in Tuscaloosa since Saban's retirement. Throughout the 2023 college football season, Samira, along with Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, supported the Crimson Tide with enthusiasm.

Samira even posted a photo on Instagram wearing her sizzling white outfit. She captioned the post:

"Miss me?"

A first for Samira Saban without Nick Saban on the field

It was a chance for everyone to witness coach Kalen DeBoer's squad in action ahead of his debut season. This was the first time that Samira witnessed an Alabama game that Nick Saban wasn't coaching.

However, the 72-year-old legend made sure to attend the event at Bryant-Denny Stadium, sharing the excitement with other Alabama fans.

Before the A-Day kicked off, Saban joined in to witness the hand and cleat ceremony for the permanent captains of his final UA team, namely Dallas Turner, Malachi Moore and Saban’s favorite, Jalen Milroe.

"These three guys had as big an impact on that as anybody with their leadership," Saban said. "The example that they set. They were a person that other players on the team could emulate. Their work ethic, their perseverance. How they cared for the other players on the team and made us a team."

Saban expressed gratitude to the fans for supporting him throughout his tenure.

“This is the first time I’ve got to address a group and I’m not the coach,” Saban said. “But I’m one of you. I’m one of the fans now.”

Saban seems to be settling in well after retiring, although he’s determined to continue his connection with the Alabama community.

While Saban still maintains an office at Bryant-Denny Stadium, it will be interesting to see the level of involvement he will command in the 2024 college football season.

